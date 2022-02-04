Video of Bills WR Hanging With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Angers Fans

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passed on being an alternate at the 2022 Pro Bowl, wide receiver Stefon Diggs accepted his second-straight invitation to the All-Star exhibition game.

When the Pro Bowl kicks off on Sunday, February 6, Diggs, along with Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, will be on the same AFC team with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Bills official Instagram account shared a video of Diggs at Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas on February 3, and fans didn’t enjoy seeing just how chummy Diggs looked laughing it up with both Mahomes and Hill.

Bills Mafia is definitely not over Buffalo’s heartbreaking 42-36 loss to the Chiefs, an overtime playoff defeat that exponentially fueled the rivalry between the two AFC teams, and they weren’t emotionally ready to see Mahomes face featured on the Bills’ Instagram.

“Why is the chiefs quarterback on our page ???” one fan asked in the comments section, while another person wrote, “He a better man then most of us cause i think most of us would try to swing on them 😂.”

“Nah Stefon, we’re still beefin with those boys,” one man commented, while another fan complained, “Why he conversing with the opps?”

One person, however, couldn’t believe all the hate in the comments section. “Bro y’all trippin, I’m a bills fan but idk why y’all so mad he’s talking to them, they are grown a** men, you don’t have to hate your rivals off the field.”

Ken Dorsey Was Announced as the Bills New Offensive Coordinator While Diggs Was Enroute to Las Vegas

While Allen is obviously thrilled to have former quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey promoted to offensive coordinator, the franchise star said during his end-of-season press conference that he’d be his No. 1 choice to take over if Brian Daboll were to exit.

As for Diggs, he learned of Dorsey’s promotion will en route to Las Vegas to get ready for the Pro Bowl, as reported by Bills Wire. And the 28-year-old receiver approves of the move.

“I was happy for my man Dorse,” Diggs said. “I’m going to have to shoot him a text and talk some smack to him, but I was happy for him. It’s something that we look forward to so we can keep building on this offense.

“He’s a good coach. He’s been a good guy. I respect him. I feel like we’ve all built a relationship with our coaching staff even the guys that aren’t in your room. Dorsey isn’t in our room, but I still talk to Dorse every morning and make fun of him. So, I feel like it’s something great we can build off of.”

A Few New Faces Joined the Bills Offensive Coaching Staff While Diggs Prepares for the Pro Bowl

While Diggs continues to prep for the Pro Bowl, the Bills front office is working hard to restructure the team’s coaching staff for the 2022 NFL season. Because the New York Giants overhauled their franchise by nearly exclusively picking from the Bills’ cookie jar, there are a lot of key positions that need to be filled in Buffalo.

The NFC East franchise hired Bills’ top executive, Joe Schoen, as their new general manager, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the team’s new head coach, Brendan Johnson as their offensive line coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

On February 4, the Bills officially announced that former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady will take over Dorsey’s former role as quarterbacks coach, and while it’s not yet confirmed, numerous reports state that Buffalo’s next hire will be hiring Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Phil Rauscher as the team’s offensive lineman coach.

