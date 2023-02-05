Video of Bills WR With Pro Bowl Cheerleaders Causes a Stir

While Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs was visibly upset following the team’s 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game, the wide receiver entered the 2023 Pro Bowl skills competition in Las Vegas with a huge a smile on his face.

On Sunday, February 5, Diggs participated in the Best Catch event at Allegiant Stadium, and while Detriot Lions breakout star Amon-Ra St. Brown walked away as the winner with a score of 85.0 from judges Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, and LaDainian Tomlinson, the three-time Pro Bowler’s failed attempt in the competition caught the most attention on Twitter.

Before Diggs tried running through a wall of cheerleaders to bounce on a trampoline through a cloud of smoke to catch two balls at once, he knelt down to place a mask on his face, and his view caught the audience’s attention. A video of this seemingly racy moment quickly went viral on Twitter.

NFL reporter Dov Kleinman tweeted a screenshot of the awkward moment and wrote “Diggs?” while a popular fan account shared the video and, “Stefon Diggs thinks he slick 🤣🤣🤣.”

Diggs personally responded to the viral video later on Sunday night, shutting down rumors he was doing anything nefarious. He tweeted, “I had to fix my mask I promise 😩 I would never do such a thing 😂 yaw finna get me in trouble.”

Diggs Threw an Interception to His Brother During the Flag Football Game

Diggs again went viral when he accidentally threw an interception to his brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, while attempting a trick play during the AFC vs. NFC flag football game. In the second quarter, Diggs attempted to throw a pass but the ball went directly into the hands of Trevon Diggs, who ran it in for a touchdown.

I was just following the script 😂 https://t.co/0hF2NNTOEi — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 6, 2023

Sports Illustrated trolled the Bills star and tweeted, “Trevon Diggs just won bragging rights for a LONG time 😂,” which caught Stefon’s attention. Referencing Arian Foster’s tongue-in-cheek comment about the NFL being completley rigged during an appearance on Barstool Sports “Macrodosing” podcast last week, Diggs retweeted SI’s video and wrote, “I was just following the script 😂.”

Trevor Lawrence goes deep to Stefon Diggs on 4th & 20! 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pz8IeLHlit — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

Diggs quickly made up for the pick six. On fourth-and-20, Diggs ran past his little brother to catch an incredible touchdown pass from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While it appears Diggs stepped out of bounds during the catch, there’s no replay during the Pro Bowl flag football game so the score stood.

To celebrate, Diggs grabbed one of the sideline cameras to take photos of his AFC teammates in the endzone. Ultimately, the NFC bested the AFC 35-33. Players on the winning team won $84,000 each while members of the losing team received $42,000, per ESPN.

Diggs Struggled to Say 2 Nice Things About the Miami Dolphins

In an interview with Tyreek Hill in Las Vegas on Sunday, Diggs was asked to say two nice things about the Miami Dolphins and the Bill star hilariously struggled. He told Hill, “Great weather. If you want to get a tan, go to the Miami stadium. But be on our side because that’s where it’s like… best.”

Diggs was taking a not-so-subtle shot at Hard Rock Stadium. Buffalo lost to the Dolphins 21-19 in Week 3, during which the 110-degree weather and extreme humidity forced several Bills players to exit the game due to heat illness, receiving fluids in the locker room before being able to return to the field. In a subsequent interview on Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Le Batard noted how the Bills “played in inhumane conditions” on Sunday and Diggs didn’t disagree with him.

The weekly picture of the sun’s performance to remind how opposing players are architecturally encouraged to have Heat illness like the Bills RT pic.twitter.com/nhpbb8RUII — Dave Hyde (@davehydesports) September 25, 2022

“Yeah, I think it’s set up that way,” Diggs replied. “Because if you ever notice on that Miami field, the majority of the Miami side is under the shade and our side? It’s in the sun that ya know, turns those grapes into raisins. It was real fun out there. Full body cramps is when your hamstrings, quads, arms, stomach — all the good stuff cramps up. It’s just part of the game.”