Stefon Diggs Raves About Time in Buffalo: ‘I Hope I Found My Second Home’

Stefon Diggs has made quite the impression during his first season with the Buffalo Bills and he’s done it both on the field and off of it.

He’s stepped up as a leader in the locker room, helping out younger players, and he’s also made significant connections with both quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers coach Chad Hall.

For Diggs, it has gotten to the extent where he loves to be around the people that he works with, Allen, Hall and even offensive coordinator Brian Daboll have played special roles in his success this season.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m at work, it feels like I’m doing what I love, it’s natural,” Diggs said during a video conference call. “We’re out here just trying to get better each and every day and get wins on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.”

The Bills have racked up 14 total wins this season, including their 27-24 AFC Wild Card victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and Diggs has been a big part of that success. At the end of the regular season, Diggs led the league in both receptions (127), yards (1,535), and targets (166). He’s allowed Allen to take a major step forward in his progression and he’s also raised the level of play of the entire team.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins raved about Diggs in a Players Tribune article leading into the playoffs and Allen has touched on the subject multiple times throughout this season. But, for Diggs, playing at a high level has a lot to do with feeling comfortable in a situation, and well, he feels like he’s meant to be in Buffalo.

“I always said I’m going to be in the right spot when God wants me there, he’s always going to put me where I need to be when I need to be there and I feel like I kind of fit this mold,” Diggs said during his video conference call. “People don’t always fit their surroundings or fit their community. I feel like I fit here as far as my passion for football and their passion for football.”

“I’ll say I hope I found my second home and I will say they welcomed me with open arms.”

Diggs Is Good To Go For Saturday

Questions swirled around Diggs last week as the Bills approached their matchup with the Colts after he popped up on Buffalo’s injury report with an oblique designation.

On Buffalo’s second injury report of the week on Tuesday, Diggs reappeared with that oblique injury and he recorded a limited practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week. But when Diggs met with media on Wednesday he said he was going to be good to go.

“I’m alright, I’m always alright, I’ll make a way,” Diggs said.

After appearing on the injury all last week, Diggs went out and caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown while also averaging 21.3 yards per catch.

First Time Playing in the Snow

Around the time of kickoff on Saturday, The Weather Channel is predicting an 80% chance of snow, with the prediction of one to three inches of snow.

Earlier this week, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed that he’s never played in the snow and hoped that it would hold off so he didn’t have to play in the snow. Diggs also joined that group.

“I’m not looking forward to it and I haven’t played in the snow,” Diggs said on Wednesday during his video conference call. “But if I do, hey I just gotta rock n roll.”

