Stefon Diggs Sets Another Bills Single Season Record in Dominating Win

Stefon Diggs is continuing to rewrite the Buffalo Bills record books during his career year

Diggs’ 50-yard touchdown catch in the first half of Buffalo’s 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night propelled him past Eric Moulds’ single-season receiving yards record of 1,368. Moulds set the record in 1998 with just 67 catches and nine touchdowns while averaging 85.5 yards per game.

Just last week, Diggs broke Moulds’ single-season reception record of 100 with his 11 catch 147-yard performance against the Denver Broncos. His performance against the Patriots on Monday might’ve been his best performance of the season. Diggs caught 9 passes for 145 yards and tore up the Patriots coveted secondary all night long.

Diggs’ 50-yard pitch and catch towards the end of the first half was just his first of the night. He also scored on an 18-yard touchdown catch at the 11:28 mark of the third quarter. and recorded his third touchdown catch of the game in the early stages of the fourth quarter with an 8-yard catch along the left side of the end zone.

Monday night’s performance was also one of the best of Diggs’ young career.

He caught three touchdowns in the same game for the first time since Minnesota’s 38-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 13 of last season. Diggs finished with seven receptions for 167 yards as well during that game and he came very close to that total again on Monday but was taken out early in the fourth quarter.

Bills Produce Another Offensive Explosion

After scoring a single season-high 48 points last week in a win over the Broncos, the Bills offense exploded for another big performance.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns and had another big night as he also re-wrote the Buffalo Bills record books. After his three touchdown passes to Diggs, Allen also hit blocking tight end Lee Smith on a sneaky 4-yard pass in the second quarter. Buffalo’s running game also jump-started the offense early on as Zak Moss scored his third touchdown of the season against the Patriots with a 5-yard touchdown run.

In their earlier meeting this season, Moss ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns as the Bills set their single-season high of 192 team rushing yards. On Monday, Moss only ran for 57 yards and twelve carries, but the Bills ran for 130 team rushing yards in the big victory.

Allen added 35 yards on the ground and Devin Singletary finished with 10 carries for 36 yards as the Bills offense looked absolutely unstoppable all night long.

The Bills Offense Isn’t Even At Full Strength Yet

The Bills offense has been clicking as of late, but they aren’t even operating at full strength as they head into the final game of their regular season next week against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide receiver John Brown was supposed to return this week and was even activated off the injured reserve list before the game on Monday. But, Brown was deemed a close contact to TJ Yeldon after the running back tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and he was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Barring a positive covid-test, expect Brown to return to the sidelines next week against the Dolphins and expect the Bills offense to take another step forward.

Brown has caught 29 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns this season.

