Video of Bills WR’s Drastic Mood Swing on Sidelines Goes Viral

There’s no contesting that the Buffalo Bills season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers did not go as expected. Between bad play calls and the inability to get the ball in the end zone against a formidable Steelers defense led to an extremely disappointing 23-16 loss.

Losing what could’ve been a winnable game hurts and being upset is only natural. During the fourth quarter, when Pittsburgh scored what ended up being the game-sealing field goal, cameras caught Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs looking notably depressed.

However, the 27-year-old Maryland alum didn’t let that mood dictate him or the rest of the team for more than 15 seconds. WROC-TV’s shared the “fascinating” clip of Diggs going from down and out to getting pumped back up on Twitter, and the video quickly went viral.

Fascinating moment for Stefon Diggs… After the 23-16 FG, Diggs took a long moment on the sideline. He was understandably down. And then it seems he mentally says "Eff it. Let's go" From there, it was high fives for everyone else.

It was basically: "We're ok"#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/2AbQV6AYH8 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 12, 2021

Diggs carried in nine of 13 targets on Sunday, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets, per CBS Sports, but the Steelers held him to averaging just 7.7 yards per catch.

Diggs Took on a New Leadership Role After Being Voted Team Captain

Diggs high-fiving his teammates amid a tough loss shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as prior to the start of the 2021 season, he was voted as one of the team captains. It’s quite a role reversal for Diggs, who while playing with his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, was considered toxic to the locker room — missing practices and meetings, publicly airing his grievances about the team.

During a press conference on September 8, Diggs admitted that at the end of his tenure with the Vikings in 2019, he wasn’t the best teammate.

“Coming from my old team — I hate talking about old stuff — but up to me wanting to leave and go to another place, I was a good teammate,” Diggs said. “It wasn’t until I wanted to do something else is when I became a bad teammate.

Stefon Diggs understands why he caught the reputation as a bad teammate on way out of Minnesota. He looked at the #Bills as a fresh start. "When I get there I'll show them who I am and we'll go from there." Now, for the 1st time ever – – HS, college, pros – – he's a captain. pic.twitter.com/b1r9pQvUiC — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 7, 2021

“So as far as when things are going good, it’s all good until it’s not good. So for me, even then, I always tried to play with a chip on my shoulder and lead my team the best way I know how.”

Diggs was aware his reputation preceded him after the Bills acquired him, and he’s grateful that his new team didn’t ice him out.

“Coming here I had a fresh start,” Diggs continued. “It was fair for people to make their assumptions or their assessments from the outside looking in. That’s fair. I just look at it as, when I get there, I’ll show them who I am, and we’ll go from there. As far as my new chapter with my new team, things are going pretty good.”

The Bills Take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 2

While the Pro Bowl wideout didn’t live up to his expectations in Week 1, there’s little doubt Diggs will work to turn things around when the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins (1-0) in Week 2.

Buffalo (0-1) will face off against their AFC East rival at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on September 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

