Bills’ Stefon Diggs Lays out Chiefs Fan on Field During Wild Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills playoff against the Kansas City Chiefs delivered on what was predicted all week – an explosive showdown between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Just before Allen threw a bullet to Gabriel Davis in the endzone, his fourth touchdown pass to the sophomore receiver during Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game, a Chiefs fan ran onto the field and was swiftly tackled to the ground by Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

It’s not clear exactly how this fan made their way onto the center of the field at Arrowhead just after the two-minute warning expired, but Diggs was not having it. He dropped the fan to the ground before a security guard stepped in to finish the job.

there's a fan on the field, and STEFON DIGGS DRILLED HIM — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 24, 2022

Stefon Diggs just DESTROYED an idiot fan that ran onto the field in the Chiefs-Bills game. pic.twitter.com/Chabg515lv — Scared Money Don’t Make Money (@IAKOW_Neil) January 24, 2022

Ultimately, this game turned out to be absolutely heartbreaking for Bills Mafia. Just when it seemed like the Bills would walk away victorious, Mahomes stunned everyone by getting his offense down the field with less than a minute to play, allowing kicker Harrison Butker to tie up the game at 36-36, and sending what was already a wildly dramatic playoff game into overtime.

The idiot that ran on the field at Arrowhead got smoked by Stefon Diggs and a security guard pic.twitter.com/W7fcbxKxGM — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) January 24, 2022

While this Bills/Chiefs rematch was a thriller to the end, this playoff game proved to be one of the most devastating losses in Buffalo history. Sure, Allen incorrectly guessed the coin toss in overtime, which allowed Kansas City to have the ball first, but he can’t be blamed for the team’s 42-36 loss.

The coin toss stuff sucks, but whatever. 13 seconds left and Mahomes gets a field goal – that’s what you have to live with. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 24, 2022

Allen finished on Sunday’s game with a 136 QB rating, completing 27-of37 passes for 329 yards, four TDs, and 68 rushing yards, per News 4 Buffalo’s Matt Parrino.

Diggs Was Oddly Not a Huge Part of the Bills’ Offensive Performance on Sunday

Stefon Diggs has had almost a full year to think about the loss to the Chiefs in the postseason 🍿 (h/t @SharpFootball) pic.twitter.com/SCh3QUAFhL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, the best receiver on the Bills roster, was barely a part of the team’s offense until the fourth quarter. He was targeted just six times and caught a total of three passes for seven yards.

Y la conversión de 2 puntos es buena con Stefon Diggs 👀 📺 @CBS#NFLEspañol #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/xGkvW6u4UT — NFL en Español (@NFLEspanol) January 24, 2022

Diggs’ biggest play of the game didn’t come until the final few minutes of regulation, with 1:54 left on the clock, catching Allen’s pass to secure a two-point conversion.

During the regular season, Diggs caught 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bills Defense Had No Answer for Mahomes’s Passing Game

Josh Allen walks off here at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/AuVbVsQvU5 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 24, 2022

While Allen put one of the best postseason performances of his career, he scored 9 touchdowns with no turnovers over the Bills’ two playoff games, Buffalo’s defense had no answer for Mahomes. The game ultimately came down to who had the ball last, and in this case, who got the ball first in overtime.

Chiefs are just marching down the field. They're at the 8 yard line. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 24, 2022

Throughout all of regulation, the Bills defense couldn’t put a stop to Mahomes, whose final touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce put the nail in the coffin for the Bills postseason.

KELCE FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ZDYjEMuxY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 24, 2022

Conveying the thoughts of many Bills fans, The Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski tweeted, “Still can’t believe the No. 1 defense in the NFL has been shredded like this. I get that it’s Patrick Mahomes, but that was absolutely inexcusable.”

