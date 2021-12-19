WATCH: Video of Bills WR Stealing Fan’s Beer After Crazy TD Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was in great spirits after scoring his first touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 19, bringing the score to 14-0 with 9:41 left in the first half.

After Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen connected with the team’s No. 1 wide receiver for an 11-yard touchdown, Diggs ran straight toward the crowd in the endzone at Highmark Stadium to celebrate.

Diggs impressive touchdown earned a celebration with Bills Mafia. Allen threw an absolute bullet to Diggs on the back shoulder, after which the team’s No. 1 receiver made a quick adjustment, caught the ball, fought through a tackle by former Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and scored the touchdown.

The first touchdown of the game was scored by Bills running back Devin Singletary, which got the game moving after a slow first quarter. Before the first half came to a close, unfortunately, Allen threw an interception, his ninth since Week 9, which ultimately led to Cam Newton running the ball in for a touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, the Panthers closed the Bills lead, bringing the score to 14-8.

Can’t do a dot gif of Diggs grabbing a fan’s beer at the end of his celebration, but man I wish I could. pic.twitter.com/FM2Hdn7UUr — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 19, 2021

Before the end of the half, Bills kicker Tyler Bass brought the score to 17-8 after drilling a 26-yard field goal.

Twitter Had a Hilarious Reactions to Diggs Stealing a Man’s ‘$13 Beer’

While most fans would be thrilled to have one of your team’s star players join you to celebrate after a touchdown, other fans pointed out that beer at Highmark Stadium is not cheap!

“I’m okay with spending $14 for a beer at Bills concessions if it comes with Stefon Diggs shaking it and spraying it all over me and everyone around me,” one fan tweeted, while another person wrote, “Stefon Diggs just wasted that mans $10 beer.”

While the assumed price of a beer at Highmark Stadium varied from $10 to $20, fans were clearly triggered by how much they pay for a beer at a professional NFL game and watching the expensive beverage get unexpectedly shaken into oblivion.

Stefon Diggs just swiped that dude’s $15 beer — cully crockpot (@deadrichard) December 19, 2021

Stefon Diggs wasting $20 worth of beer pic.twitter.com/VsngQ7rU3Z — MyBookie NFL (@MyBookie_NFL) December 19, 2021

Stefon Diggs just a ripped a man's $13 beer out of his hand and shook it up in Celebration.😲 🤣LFG BUFFALO! — Chris Vanklinken (@VanklinkenChris) December 19, 2021

However, can you really put a price on getting your beer stolen by Diggs, who’s arguably one of the greatest wide receivers of our generation? Video of the viral moment has to be worth way more than an overpriced beer.

Bills reporter Matt Parrino tweeted, “Stefon Diggs’ touchdown celebration would have made Stone Cold Steve Austin proud.”

The Bills Must Beat the Panthers In Order to Remain in the Postseason Hunt

While the Bills went into Week 15 as 14-point favorites over the Panthers (5-8), a team sitting in last place in the NFC South, but Buffalo has fallen to numerous inferior opponents with losing records throughout the 2021 NFL season, and win against Carolina is in no way a lock.

After back-to-back losses to the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bills are firmly in must-win territory in order to remain in the playoff hunt.

After the Patriots lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, the Bills still have a chance to usurp the top spot in the AFC East, which can punch their ticket into the postseason.

