Stefon Diggs Throws Shade at Minnesota While Praising Bills GM

Stefon Diggs is thrilled to be playing for the Buffalo Bills, and apparently just as happy to be done with his days in Minnesota.

The Bills wide receiver took to Twitter to sound off on the trade that brought him to Buffalo, throwing in some shade at his former city in the meantime. The 2020 trade was in the spotlight this weekend as the final pieces needed to acquire him came to the Vikings in the form of a 2021 draft pick.

Bills Done Paying For Diggs

In order to acquire Diggs back in 2020, the Bills sent a massive haul of draft picks to the Vikings including first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in last year’s draft. The final piece fell into place this year, a fourth-round pick that the Vikings used to snag defensive end Janarius Robinson from Florida State.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the massive package that the Bills sent to the Vikings to land Diggs, saying he was glad that they were finally done paying it off.

“I’m finally done paying for Stefon Diggs. Glad it’s over,” he said, via CBS Sports reporter Jeff Kerr on Twitter.

One of my favorite quotes of the draft was #Bills GM Brandon Beane on not having a 4th round pick this year. “I’m finally done paying for Stefon Diggs. Glad it’s over.” 😂 Diggs had the most catches (127) and most receiving yards (1,535) ever in his 1st season with a new team. pic.twitter.com/QkHCWzmE8q — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) May 2, 2021

The statement prompted a reply from Diggs, who thanked Beane for bringing him to Buffalo — and getting him out of Minnesota.

“if it wasn’t for Beane my a** would still be in the sota me and him forever locked in,” he tweeted.

The trade was certainly beneficial for Diggs, who had the best season of his career with Josh Allen as his quarterback. Diggs led the NFL in both reception (127) and receiving yards (1,535) — the first Bills receiver in the franchise’s history to lead both categories — as he took All-Pro Honors. Diggs was also the cornerstone of an offense that brought the team to the AFC Championship game.