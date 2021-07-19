Stefon Diggs Roils Bills Fans With Tweet on Contentious Debate

Stefon Diggs has done a lot to get acclimated to Buffalo since his trade last year, but is apparently drawing a line in the sand regarding the region’s preferred nomenclature for carbonated beverages.

The All-Pro wide receiver waded into a contentious regional debate this weekend on Twitter, stating his preference and upsetting some Bills fans in the process.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Diggs Sounds Off

In what would become a viral tweet, the Bills wide receiver broke with many in Buffalo on the contentious topic, saying he preferred to call the drink “soda” rather than “pop.” The tweet drew some angry responses from fans who decided he should get with the rest of the Western New York region on what to call it.

It’s not called pop… it’s called soda — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 18, 2021

Diggs isn’t the first one to wade into the debate. Business Insider broke down the differing terminology in a 2018 story, noting that pop is the most common name in the northwestern states through the northwest and toward Buffalo, while the northeastern states and southern Pacific coast refers to it as soda. States in the southeast break with both, calling it Coke. Buffalo is close to the line, with most east of Syracuse, New York, calling it soda and those to the west calling it pop.

So what do you think for this particular map? Soda, pop, coke or something else? (http://t.co/Jvkkr7tPr5) pic.twitter.com/UWpng2X3UB — HuffPost Tech (@HuffPostTech) June 6, 2013

It makes sense that the Bills receiver would differ from most of the team’s fans on the issue. Diggs grew up in Maryland, which fell solidly in “soda” territory, the map noted. He later noted on Twitter that both of his NFL destinations differed with his preferred term, but was standing strong on the topic.

Lol it’s crazy the two places I’ve played for both call it pop… was the chances — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 18, 2021

Still don’t care lol it’s soda — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 18, 2021

Diggs Loves Buffalo

Even though he may disagree with many locals on the correct way to refer to carbonated beverages, Diggs has been open about his love for the city and its fans. Though he was given a reputation as something of a difficult character during his time with the Minnesota Vikings — including what many saw as brooding when he wanted a fresh start with a new team — Diggs has gotten nothing but good reviews from his coaches and teammates in Buffalo.

Stefon Diggs is a top ___ WR in the NFL (📹 IG: receiverfactory)pic.twitter.com/HjvqM973sB — PFF (@PFF) July 18, 2021

Last year, quarterback Josh Allen said he found Diggs to be a dedicated teammate and a good example to others.

“Typically, you’re thinking of a guy who was portrayed by the media as a diva and this and that. I didn’t really know what to expect,” Allen told The Associated Press last year. “But he was there on time. In the workout drills with us, going through everything we were going through, trying to learn. And then after, when we went out to dinner, he wanted to be there. It surprised me just how much of a team guy he was from the start.”

The connection seemed to pay off last season, when Allen helped Diggs to a career-best season as he became the first member of the Bills to lead the league in both receptions and receiving yards. Diggs also had the first All-Pro season of his career.

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction