Bears RB Issued Warning to Fans Ahead of Trubisky’s Return With Bills

Mitch Trubisky’s former teammate wants Chicago Bears fans to be on their best behavior when the team’s former quarterback returns with the Buffalo Bills.

Trubisky left the Bears last season and signed a one-year deal with the Bills to back up Josh Allen. He returned to his former home on Saturday, starting the preseason matchup between the Bills and Bears. Though the game is a potential revenge matchup for Trubisky after Chicago moved on, Bears running back Tarik Cohen wants fans keep any criticisms to themselves.

Bears Running Back Warns Fans

Cohen, who was selected by the Bears three rounds after the team took Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, took to Twitter to issue a warning to Bears fans who might think about booing the quarterback on his return.

“If you boo Mitch tomorrow you a lame and a weirdo,” he tweeted.

With Josh Allen out, Mitch Trubisky will start for the Bills Saturday against Chicago. A message from @TarikCohen ahead of time. pic.twitter.com/zjQbliJ6WD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 20, 2021

The warning came not long after the Bills had announced that Trubisky would be starting Saturday’s contest. Buffalo has taken a careful approach to the preseason, keeping Allen out of the first game against the Detriot Lions along with a number of other starters. Head coach Sean McDermott said before the preseason opener that the team would be using the abbreviated preseason to take a better look at some of the younger players and those on the fringes of the roster.

“For this one, we felt like it was important to take a good look at these young players in particular to give them their due,” McDermott said in a press conference last week . “And this is the first time that with the cuts each week basically after each game, we want to make sure we have a good handle on who we have and what we need to do going forward.”

Trubisky in the Spotlight

While Trubisky will have the chance to start against his former team, it’s not clear just how much the Bills will ask him to do. In the team’s first preseason game, he started but threw just two passes, completing one of them for 10 total yards. Trubisky is coming off a season in which he threw for 2,055 yards last season with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and has earned some positive reviews in training camp so far.

Trubisky came as an important insurance policy should Allen go down with an injury, but the Bills also view his one-year contract as a chance for the former first-round pick to prove that he can once again start in the NFL. In a post-draft interview with SiriusXM NFL radio, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said they convinced Trubisky to sign with Buffalo and the chance to work with the coaching staff that helped Allen make a huge jump between his second and third seasons.

“What we sold to him and his agent is, ‘Just come here for a reboot. Work with Josh Allen and our other quarterbacks, Jake Fromm (and) Davis Webb, (offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll and (quarterbacks coach) Ken Dorsey,” Beane said. “Come here, have a reset year and just be a part of what we’re doing here.”

