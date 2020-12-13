Bills Will Be a Team to Watch With Win Over Steelers Analyst Says

The Buffalo Bills have been searching for a signature win and according to Chris Collinsworth, they will have an opportunity for just that tonight.

The Bills will have an opportunity to prove to everyone they are for real when they take on the 11-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football tonight at 8:20 p.m.

The Steelers are coming off their lone loss of the season, a 23-17 defeat at the hands of the Washington Football Team. They will also be without linebackers Vince Williams (Reserve/Covid-19 list) and Robert Spillane (knee), and cornerback Joe Haden (concussion). But they will have starting center Maurkice Pouncey and James Conner back, who are both returning from the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Either way, the matchup will be between two of the best teams in the AFC and NBC Sunday Night Football Analyst Chris Collinsworth believes a Buffalo victory will put them in an unfamiliar position moving forward.

“For Buffalo, a loss and most of the country goes, ‘It’s the Steelers and they’ve got one loss and it’s no big deal,” Collinsworth said told Buffalo Bills reporter Chris Brown during an appearance on One Bills Live earlier this week. “But if Buffalo wins people are going to be talking about them, like, why not Buffalo? Kansas City is a really good team. Are they unbeatable? No, Denver almost beat them a couple of weeks ago. They have ups and downs on offense.

“If Buffalo comes out of this one with a win, everybody is going to be saying, ‘Keep an eye on the Buffalo Bills.’ There’s no reason other than it hasn’t happened since Jim Kelly and those guys, but it hasn’t happened where this team has gone to a Super Bowl. But talent-wise there’s no reason they can’t go.”

Ever since the Bills went to four straight Super Bowls in the early 90’s they’ve been out of the spotlight have rarely been considered a team that is in the conversation of top teams in the NFL or the conference. But, led by third-year quarterback this season has been different.

Another Primtime Matchup for the Buffalo Bills

Although some are still hesitant on whether or not to consider the Bills one of those top teams, they’ve certainly been getting recognition on national television. Four of their final five games, including their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Steelers, are or have been in primetime.

The Bills played the 49ers on Monday Night Football last week and they’ll play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football tonight. Next week they travel to Denver to play the Broncos on Saturday in primetime and they’ll finish off their run of nationally televised games with a Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots.

Earlier this season, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the Bills were adjusting to the primetime schedule and not playing at 1 p.m. every week, but they were also accepting of the challenge because it means they were earning respect from across the country.

Sunday Night Football for Second Straight Year

At this time last season, the Bills and the Steelers faced off in Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. This year, the two teams will face off in Buffalo and this time around the outcome will have a much greater impact on the playoff chase.

The Bills could possibly clinch a playoff berth against Pittsburgh for the second straight year, although they will need a little help from around the NFL. The Steelers could also improve their hold on the top seed in the AFC.

Last season the Steelers were on the edge of the playoff conversation as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery. This time around, Big Ben is back, Allen is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and both teams are looking to improve their playoff chances late in the year.

