Bills Select 2 WR Coaches to Interview for Offensive Coordinator: Report

The Buffalo Bills are diving into their search to replace former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who gave his first official press conference as the head coach of the New York Giants on Monday, January 31.

While Daboll’s exit is a tough blow for the Bills’ offense, Buffalo is set two interview Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and Baltimore Ravens’ wide receivers coach Tee Martin for the vacant role this week.

NFL Insider Dan Graziano tweeted, “Per source, Raiders WR coach Edgar Bennett will interview with the Bills for their offensive coordinator job,” an announcement which came just hours after ESPN’s Jamison Hensley tweeted, “Bills have requested permission to interview Ravens wide receiver coach Tee Martin for their open offensive coordinator position.”

Martin, 43, was working as the wide receivers coach at his alma matter Tennessee before getting hired by the Ravens before the start of the 2021 NFL season, replacing Davis Culley, who went on to become the head coach of the Houston Texans.

A former quarterback — Martin was selected in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, was the Bills’ first outside candidate selected to interview for the offensive coordinator position, per NBC Sports. While Martin’s experience with the pros is minimal, as a player, he briefly worked with Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the 2002 offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles, when McDermott was the team’s defensive assistant, as reported by SB Nation.

Bennett Has Worked as an NFL Coach Since 2005

Bennett spent 17 seasons as a coach with the Green Bay Packers. He was first the team’s running backs coach from 2005-2010, before being named as the team’s receivers coach from 2011-2014, and finally was the offensive coordinator from 2015-2017, before joining the Raiders staff in 2018.

Like Martin, his career in the NFL started as a player himself. The former running back out of Florida State was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 1992 NFL Draft. Before retiring after the 1999 season, he spent two years playing with the Chicago Bears.

The news of Bennett’s interview with the Bills comes on the heels of the Raiders officially announcing that Josh McDaniels, who spent 13 years past the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, will be the team’s new coach for the 2022 NFL season.

Latest Update on Ken Dorsey, Bills QB Josh Allen’s Top Choice to Replace Daboll

During his end-of-season press conference, Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters that if Dabooll were to exit, “There’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for.” That guy is Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey.

However, Dorsey might be following Daboll to the Giants.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz tweeted on January 28, “As I reported earlier in the week, Daboll wanted to be a package deal with Ken Dorsey. He’s getting his wish. Source says Dorsey is currently in negotiations with the #Giants to become their new OC. Bills Mafia heads to the Meadowlands.”

However, Dorsey’s decampment for the Giants is not yet set in stone. On January 28, Schultz tweeted, “As expected, #Bills are making concerted effort to retain Ken Dorsey. Here’s the issue for Buffalo: I’m told his negotiations with the #Giants revolve around a “big payday” and the strong push of Brian Daboll – who believes Dorsey’s the guy to elevate Daniel Jones.”

If the Giants aren’t able to poach Dorsey, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported the NFC team, which already hired former Bills exec Joe Schoen as their new general manager, may look to steal Buffalo’s offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. In the end, the Giants may poach both Johnson and Dorsey, as well.

Duggan tweeted on Monday, “Know everyone is looking for names for Daboll’s staff. One I’ve been told to keep an eye on for O-line coach: Bobby Johnson. He’s been the Bills OL coach for the past three seasons. A real possibility that the migration from Buffalo to East Rutherford continues.”

Sports Illustrated’s Micheal Silver reported that Johnson to the Giants was a done deal on Monday evening. Silver tweeted, I’m told @BuffaloBills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will join the staff of new @Giants HC Brian Daboll (former Bills OC) in the same role…”

