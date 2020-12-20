Buffalo Bills Tie NFL Record in Historic Victory Over Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills offense has been clicking on all cylinders this season and Josh Allen hasn’t played favorites with who catches touchdown passes, he’s even caught one himself.

In turn, the Bills offense has put up historic numbers, and when Josh Allen hit wide receiver Jake Kumerow with a 22-yard strike right before halftime to put the Bills up 21-7 over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Kumerow became the 13th Bill to catch a touchdown pass in 2020, tying an NFL record.

The Bills have had a ton of success this season due to a lot of things, but the play-calling from offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in the booth has been a big part of it and he’s gotten very creative in doing so.

Cole Beasley, Isaiah McKenzie, and Allen have all thrown touchdown passes this season. McKenzie hit Allen with a 12-yard touchdown pass on a trick play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Beasley threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Gabe Davis against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Stefon Diggs, Tyler Kroft, John Brown, Dawson Knox, Lee Smith, T.J. Yeldon, Zack Moss, and Reggie Gilliam have all caught touchdowns this season along with Kumerow, Allen, Mckenzie, Beasley, and Davis. Running back Devin Singletary and wide receiver Andre Roberts are the only two Bills who have caught passes this season that haven’t scored a touchdown.

Diggs Set a Franchise Record and Could Set More

Diggs has been Allen’s go-to guy this season and is putting together one the best seasons for a wide receiver in Bills history.

He entered Saturday’s contest with 100 catches and needed just one catch to pass Eric Mould’s single-season record of 100 catches in a season. Diggs snapped that record with Buffalo’s first offensive play of the game as Allen hit him on the right sideline with a 7-yard pass.

Diggs blew up from there as he caught 11 passes for 147 yards. It was his second straight game with at least 10 catches and 130 yards.

After Saturday’s game, Diggs has 111 catches on the season and 1,314 receiving yards, which moves him into third place for the most receiving yards in a single-season in Bills history. He needs just 54 yards to pass Moulds’ record.

Beasley is 50 Yards Away from 1,000 yards

Beasley is having the best season of his career and he’s continuing to build on it as the year goes on.

He and Diggs both tallied over 100 receiving yards on Saturday, becoming the first pair of Bills teammates to do so since Stevie Johnson and Lee Evans in 2010. Beasley is also on track for his first season with 1,000 yards receiving. With 112 yards on Saturday, Beasley currently sits at 950 yards, a career-high, and four touchdowns.

He’s been big for the Bills this season as he’s operated underneath and given Allen another target to depend on in crucial situations throughout this season.

