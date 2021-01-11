Bills React To Time and Opponent of Next Playoff Matchup

The Buffalo Bills had a slight advantage after earning their first playoff victory in 25 years on Saturday with a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park.

While the rest of their playoff opponents got to fight it out the rest of the weekend, the Bills, who played the first game of the Super Wild Card Weekend, got to relax and wait to see who they would play next weekend in the second round of the AFC Playoffs.

On Sunday, the Bills learned when and who they would play as they try to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship. After the Baltimore Ravens took down the Tennessee Titans in the first game of the day, the Bills knew they would be playing the Ravens or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But, the Cleveland Browns shocked their longtime rival, 48-37, and set them up for a matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs.

As the top-seed, the Chiefs earned the right to play the lowest seed that survived the Super Wild Card Weekend. So, as the No. 6 seed, the Browns get the Chiefs and the Ravens get to travel to Orchard Park to take on the Bills.

The Bills and the Ravens will face off Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. and they are excited to go as both offensive lineman Jonathan Feliciano and backup quarterback Matt Barkley tweeted out their excitement for another primetime game.

Night game for #BillsMafia > — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) January 11, 2021

Saturday Night Lights 😎 — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) January 11, 2021

After the Bills took down the Steelers 26-15 in Week 14, and how the AFC North Champions have been declining in recent weeks, many fans were probably hoping to take on the Black and Gold on Saturday. But, the Browns shocked the world and scored 28 points in the first quarter before cruising to a 48-37 win.

The Bills and the Ravens played last season during Lamar Jackson’s MVP season and held the Ravens to 24 points. Lamar Jackson threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns, but one of his touchdown passes came on a 61-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst. The Bills have taken a big step forward since then and are ready to keep it going.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

History Against the Baltimore Ravens

The Bills and the Ravens don’t have much history. They’ve only played nine games against each other and two of those matchups have come in the past three years. They’ve also never played each other in the playoffs.

During the 2018 season, the Bills split time between both a rookie quarterback in Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman. The former Pitt quarterback attempted 18 passes and only completed five passes for 24 yards while also throwing two interceptions. Allen completed six of his 15 pass attempts for 74 yards and also ran for 26 yards.

Then-Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco tore up Buffalo’s defense and threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens also rushed for three touchdowns in their 47-3 win.

The Bills haven’t beaten Baltimore since 2013 when they earned a 23-20 victory in Orchard Park. Fred Jackson and CJ Spiller combined for 164 yards on the ground and EJ Manuel threw for 167 yards and a touchdown. The defense also picked off Flacco five times.

Fans React to the Possibility of a Browns-Bills AFC Championship

The Bills and the Browns have been two NFL franchises that have suffered for long enough and now they are both on the brink of earning a trip to the AFC championship.

After the Browns shocked the Steelers on Sunday night, the possibility of the two teams meeting in the AFC Championship game started making the rounds on social media and people were excited.

God I want a Bills/Browns AFC Championship Game in Buffalo and so does the United States of America. — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) January 11, 2021

The dream AFC Championship game is @BuffaloBills @Browns am I right? — David Amber (@DavidAmber) January 11, 2021

Can I just say… @Browns vs @BuffaloBills for a trip to Tampa is the show we deserve!!!!!!!!! #BillsMafia #Browns — JTR ⛳️ (@JamesTheRinger) January 11, 2021

I can already feel it.

The Battle of Lake Erie in Buffalo! Bills vs. Browns Congratulations @Browns !!!! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/BJR8zTHp33 — LP (@CheechP) January 11, 2021

The Battle of Lake Erie is a possibility but the Browns will have to make their way through the defending Super Bowl champions if they want it to happen.

READ NEXT