T.J. Watt’s Contract Update Looks Like Bad News for the Bills

Contract or no contract, it appears that T.J. Watt is ready to take the field against the Buffalo Bills.

The status of the Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher had been in limbo just days ahead of the season opener, with Watt showing up to training camp but not practicing with teammates as he pushed for a new deal. With just days left to get the deal done before the team shut down talks, it appears that Watt is ready to rejoin his teammates and is now on track to play against the Bills.

Watt Back With Team

As Charean Williams of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk reported, Watt ended the “hold-in” on Wednesday and rejoined teammates for the first time this season. Even though there are no reports that the contract talks are getting any closer to the conclusion, the Steelers will likely have Watt on the field against the Bills when the season kicks off on Sunday.