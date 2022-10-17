Tony Romo Calls Bills-Chiefs Final Score in Eerie Prediction

Tony Romo has shown a knack for correctly predicting plays during his color commentary career. Now, he’s moved on to predicting final scores.

The CBS commentator was assigned to the showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a game with potentially major playoff seeding implications. While many expected a shootout between two of the league’s best defenses — and Las Vegas had an over-under of 54.5 total points — Romo said early in the game that he expected more of a defensive struggle, then correctly predicted the exact final score.

‘Romostradamus’ Correctly Calls Bills Score

With close to five minutes remaining in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Romo explained why he wasn’t buying the narrative that the game would be a high-scoring affair. He noted that both the Bills and Chiefs had bend-but-don’t-break defenses, allowing opponents to rack up yards but keeping scoring to a minimum.

“To me, this is not going to be a high-scoring game because these two defenses are going to make you drive the field,” Romo said. “The clock’s going to run a lot because they’re going to be consistently checking it down, running the football, every once in a while, you get a big play, but this is going to be a 24-20 type of game, maybe 30 if somebody goes off.”

The commentator who earned the nickname “Romostradamus” nailed the prediction. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 24-20, with the lower-than-expected final score thanks in large part to a number of long drives including some that didn’t result in scores.

The Bills started the game with a nine-play drive that went 60 yards and took up 5:13, but ended without any points as Josh Allen and Isaiah McKenzie flubbed an option play and the Chiefs recovered the fumble.

The next Chiefs drive also went a long way for nothing. Patrick Mahomes drove the team 79 yards in six plays, chewing up 6:13, but it also ended with no points as Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the endzone.

Romo Also Warned Chiefs About Bills

This was actually Romo’s second accurate prediction about the game, the first coming a full week beforehand. He and partner Jim Nantz covered Buffalo’s 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 9, and after the blowout Romo warned that the Chiefs had a dangerous and confident opponent headed their way the next week.

“If you wanted to go into Kansas City, going into that game and saying, ‘How can we play good to have some confidence?’ Today was that day [for the Bills],” Romo said.

"This is a complete football team…This is scary for opponents right now." Ahead of his call of Buffalo-KC in Week 6, Tony Romo had high praise for the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/zUJmfgex4t — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 9, 2022

“It was a perfect execution, guys made plays. It was windy out there and they still made it look easy. This is a complete football team, and they’re a little banged up. This is scary for opponents right now.”

The Bills could be even healthier and scarier coming out of the upcoming bye week. All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White was able to return to practice this week for the first time since suffering a season-ending ACL tear last Thanksgiving. The Bills have not given a definite timeline on his return, but he could be back when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.