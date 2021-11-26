Bills Break Silence Star CB’s Injury: Tre’Davious White’s Status Revealed

During the Buffalo Bills‘ dominant 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day, cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a non-contact injury that did not look good.

While White’s knee-buckling in the second quarter was not caught on camera, head coach Sean McDermott and trainers ran onto the field to check on his status. White went to the sidelines in obvious pain and was later taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Powerful image as Sean McDermott knelt next to Tre White.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/eQQ1imRTJH — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 26, 2021

As he exited the field, White was sobbing in pain, which was obviously not something you want to see from the Bills’ defensive star. On Friday, despite having no scheduled press conferences, the Bills released a statement on the two-time Pro-Bowler.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

By video, worry for ACL tear in left knee of #TreWhite @BuffaloBills. Hope my eyes and brain are slowed by the big Thanksgiving meal and he is ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bgd2l81IlB — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 26, 2021

White underwent an MRI on Friday morning, after which the Bills announced that he would miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season with a torn ACL.

Prayers up for a quick recovery!! We love ya, Tre!! https://t.co/rhv4kFtHVH — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) November 26, 2021

Losing White is obviously a massive blow to the Bills’ defense. The fifth-year pro ranked second on the team with six passes defended. Thus far this season, the 26-year-old appeared set to make his third straight Pro Bowl appearance, notching 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and half a sack.

Dane Jackson Stepped In Following White’s Injury

After White exited the field at the Caesers Superdome on November 25, Dane Jackson took over his spot. The 2020 seventh-round pick initially lost his starting role to Levi Wallace, but the Bills were limited in their options against the Saints.

USA Today’s Bills reporter Bradley Gelber tweeted after the game, “Quarterback Josh Allen said the guys in the locker room are praying for Tre & hurting with him right now. Hopes it’s nothing too serious, but guys will need to step up in the interim. Mentioned Dane Jackson having several nice plays in fill in duty.”

Moving forward, the Bills could potentially look toward their practice squad, where cornerbacks Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud could be elevated to the active roster.

Thankfully, Buffalo’s defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has some time to figure out how things will shape up their next tilt. After two games just four days apart, the Bills now have 11 days to regroup before hosting the New England Patriots, a pivotal AFC matchup, on Monday Night Football.

Bills CB Rachad Wildgoose Signed With the New York Jets 10 Days Ago

Unfortunately for the Bills, cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, the Bills’ sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, left Buffalo on Tuesday, November 16.

Wildgoose, 21, who was part of the Bills’ practice squad terminated his contract with Buffalo to join the New York Jets, who signed the Wisconsin alum to their active roster. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound cornerback

After Jets’ cornerback Brandin Echols was placed on injured reserve, New York was looking for Wildgoose to fill his shoes.

During his Pro Day, Wildgoose completed a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, ranking fifth among cornerbacks looking to get drafted in 2021, as reported by Bills Wire. During his three seasons at Wisconsin, Wildgoose tallied 44 tackles, 15 passes defended, and one interception in 25 games.

READ NEXT: Bills Coach Gives Ridiculous Reason Behind Tight End’s Breakout Season