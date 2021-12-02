Bills Head Coach Offers Brutal Truth on Replacing No. 1 CB Before MNF

The Buffalo Bills are heading into what’s arguably one of the most important games of the regular season on Monday Night Football, taking on the New England Patriots, a matchup that will determine who takes the top spot in the AFC East.

While the Bills are coming off a dominant 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, during that game, they lost their No. 1 cornerback, Tre’Davious White, to a torn ACL.

Cornerback Dane Jackson took over White’s spot against the Saint, but head coach Sean McDermott knows he’s going to need a committee of players and some strategic plays from defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to move forward without the two-time Pro Bowler.

#Bills Dane Jackson taking over for Tre White. Sean McDermott said today the second year corner just needs to be himself #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/BItJL27MDw — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) December 2, 2021

McDermott was complimentary of Jackson’s ability to step up following the Saints victory, but while speaking to the media on Thursday, December 2, he spoke more candidly about playing the rest of the season without their defensive star.

Bills Wire reporter Maddy Glab tweeted, “McDermott says you can’t replace a guy like Tre’Davious White and it’s not just Dane Jackson’s challenge it’s on everyone to step up.”

“The challenge isn’t just Dane’s it’s everyone’s…. He just needs to be Dane Jackson and not try to be Tre White.” -Sean McDermott on Dane Jackson replacing Tre White#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/k4WLpyAeg2 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 2, 2021

Buffalo will need all the help they can get to defeat the Patriots in Week 13, a team that’s on a six-game win streak. “Tell me another young quarterback that is as hot as a Mac Jones is right now. The record speaks for itself,” McDermott said, per 13WHAM’s Dan Fetes.

Bills Signed 2 New Cornerbacks to the Practice Squad This Week

Signed CB Tim Harris to the @BuffaloBills practice squad and released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk. pic.twitter.com/yvw6xc82F0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 29, 2021

While White is irreplaceable, the Bills are still looking to add depth at the cornerback position and signed two new possible defensive players to their practice squad this week.

On Monday, November 29, the Bills announced they were signing cornerback Tim Harris, and if his name sounds familiar, it’s because his father, Tim Harris Sr., used to play linebacker in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler helped the San Francisco 49ers win Super Bowl XXIX in 1996.

Next up, Greg Stroman, a seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL, was signed to the Bills practice squad on Wednesday, December 1, as first reported by ESPN‘s John Keim.

The 26-year-old was drafted by Washington out of Virginia Tech and quickly earned his spot on the active roster. During his rookie year, Stroman appeared in 15 games and started three, tallying 38 tackles (31 solo), four passes defended, one interception, per NBC Sports.

Unfortunately, Stroman’s initial hot streak was marred by injuries over the past two years. He only appeared in one game in 2019, and in 2020, made four appearances before heading to injured reserve.

White Is Done for the Season

The Bills’ worst nightmare was realized after White underwent an MRI, confirming a torn ACL. The fifth-year pro ranked second on the team with six passes defended. Thus far this season, the 26-year-old appeared set to make his third straight Pro Bowl appearance, notching 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and half a sack.

After White exited the field at the Caesers Superdome on November 25, Dane Jackson took over his spot. The 2020 seventh-round pick initially lost his starting role to Levi Wallace, but the Bills were limited in their options against the Saints.

Moving forward, the Bills could potentially look toward their practice squad, where cornerbacks Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud could be elevated to the active roster. Signing Harris and Stroman obviously adds more competition for those already on the practice squad.

