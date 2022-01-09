Bills Twitter Slams New England Patriots After ‘Let’s Go Jets’ Tweet

The Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets for their final regular-season game on Sunday, January 9, and with a win, the franchise will clinch the AFC East title for the second consecutive year, and boost their chances for higher seeding in the postseason.

Just hours before kickoff, a division rival for both teams, the New England Patriots, decided to chime in on who they would like to win in Week 18. After the Patriots tweeted, “Can’t believe we’re about to say this but… Let’s go @nyjets?!” — they were quickly slammed by not just Bills fans and analysts.

Can’t believe we’re about to say this but… Let’s go @nyjets?! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/bsIt4dLhiy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 9, 2022

“They couldn’t get it done on their own now let’s beg for the jets to do it, hilarious,” one Bills fan tweeted, while another person wrote, “The desperation is real for them.”

Bills fans took joy in the fact that Buffalo’s surging team was living rent-free in the Patriots’ minds. While the Bills can control their own destiny in the AFC East seeding with a win against the Jets, New England don’t have that luxury.

The Patriots have already earned themselves a spot in the playoffs, but a Bills loss on Sunday could give New England the chance to steal back the No. 1 spot in the AFC East.

If both the Bills and the Patriots win on Sunday, New England will likely clinch either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed. If the Bills win over the Jets and the Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, Bill Belichick’s team could drop all the way down to the No. 7 seed.

Jets Fans Also Took Offense to the Patriots Tweet

I always want my @nyjets to win but now…………… https://t.co/a2AQF8Mk4K — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) January 9, 2022

While it’s understandable for Bills fans to slam the Patriots tweet, Jets fans also took issue with the message. Nick Mangold, a former Jets center and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, balk at his own team.

Mangold tweeted, “I always want my @nyjets to win but now….” which jumpstarted numerous other New York fans to chime in.

“Jets fan here. I despise the Patriots 1000X more than any other team, so I’m actually OK with the Jets taking a dive this afternoon – just for the LOLZ tomorrow afternoon on Boston sports radio,” one man tweeted.

Another fan responded, “Lmao. It would be an all time level of petty to lose to spite the pats…but I may be on board. Don’t hate the bills nearly as much as them.”

“I’m a Jets fan” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 13, 2021

Some fans want the Jets to lose, but not to spite the Patriots. “The Jets can lose today and I’ll be happy,” one man tweeted. “Draft position stays where it is, and the Patriots don’t win the division.

The Bills are 16-Point Favorites to Beat the Jets in Week 18

Unfortunately, for the Patriots, the Bills are 16-point favorites to beat the Jets on Sunday.

However, there is one historic statistic that’s a little bothersome for the Bills. While playing at home is typically seen as an advantage, the last time Buffalo clinched the division in Orchard Park was on December 17, 1995.

But that stat is also fueling the Bills to go full beast mode on Sunday. “I don’t think I’ve ever done that,” safety Micah Hyde said, per News 4 Buffalo’s Matt Parrino. “This is 8th year going to the playoffs and I’ve never clinched in a home game. I’m excited.”

Fellow safety Jordan Poyer said, “Obviously, it would be a huge accomplishment for the city of Buffalo,” to win in Orchard Park this weekend.

“I think one of our coaches was talking earlier about his neighbor, a season-ticket holder for 20 years, and how it would be the first time he’s ever seen the Bills win the AFC at home. We know how special it would be.”

