Two Bills Record a “DNP” For Second Straight Day

At this point in the season, being injury-free can make or break a team’s success, and for the second straight day the Buffalo Bills found themselves without two of their key players.

After not practicing with ankle and knee designations on Wednesday, rookie wide receiver Gabe Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler did not practice again on Thursday.

Before practice on Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott let the media know that neither Davis nor Butler would be practicing during his video conference call. He did not go into details on their injuries either.

The only player to upgrade their status from Wednesday was defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. After appearing on the injury report with an ankle injury on Wednesday, and recording a limited practice, Jefferson upgraded to a full practice on Thursday ahead of Buffalo’s AFC Championship game matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davis, who was seen limping throughout the game, was held to zero receptions for just the third time this season when the Bills played the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. He drew a tough matchup against Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey at times throughout the game but came awfully close to recording a few touchdown catches.

On Buffalo’s second offensive drive of the game, they had the ball on Baltimore’s 10-yard line and Bills quarterback Josh Allen tried to hit Davis on a route in the middle of the field. But, the pass was just beyond the rookie’s outstretched hands.

Davis has shined at times this year and if the Bills are going to be able to take down the defending Super Bowl champions they are going to need their entire arsenal.

Cole Beasley Reappears on Injury Report

When Wednesday’s injury report was released it seemed like Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was out of the weeds in terms of his knee injury that has slowed him down the past few weeks. But, when the Bills released their injury report on Thursday, Beasley reappeared in a limited capacity.

After gutting out a seven-catch, 57-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Wild Card matchup, Beasley was held to zero catches on two targets as the Bills beat the Ravens 17-3. So, his status will be one to watch when the Bills practice on Friday.

Stefon Diggs is also still on the injury report with an oblique injury and registered a limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday. That has been the case the past two weeks for Diggs and he’s still recorded back-to-back games with over 100-yards receiving and a touchdown.

Kansas City List 7 Players on Injury Report

According to Kansas City’s Injury Report, quarterback Patrick Mahomes registered his second straight limited practice on Thursday. The reigning Super Bowl MVP is still in the process of trying to clear concussion protocol after suffering an injury against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) and running back Leveon Bell (knee) were the only players who didn’t practice on Thursday for the Chiefs, but another name to note is rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The former LSU workhorse has been working his way back from ankle and hip injuries. He practiced before Kansas City’s matchup with Cleveland this past weekend but was eventually held out.

He could make his return on Sunday as he recorded his second straight limited practice on Thursday. His return would be big for the Chiefs as he rushed 26 times for 161 yards during their first meeting of the season.

