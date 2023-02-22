Tyreek Hill Claps Back at Ex-Bills Star Who Criticized Chiefs Coach

After some critical words from a former Buffalo Bills star, Tyreek Hill is standing up for his former coach.

LeSean McCoy this week criticized now-former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for his role in Kansas City. Bieniemy has since taken a job as offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders, but McCoy said he believed Reid was the real brains behind the Chiefs’ offense.

“What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator?” McCoy said in an appearance on FS1. “The problem is, a lot of these people that go on social media, ‘He should be the guy for the job,’ they haven’t played there. I’ve been in the rooms where he’s coaching and he has nothing to do with the pass game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid.”

Hill didn’t seem to agree, and took to Twitter to troll McCoy a bit.

Tyreek Hill Stands Up for Former OC

After McCoy lodged his criticism of Bieniemy, Hill offered his own assessment of why the former running back might have some hard feelings toward his former offensive coordinator.

“Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball,” Hill tweeted, jokingly referring to McCoy’s tendency to hold the ball out far from his body while he ran.

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

Hill became one of the league’s top wide receivers under Bieniemy before being traded to the Miami Dolphins last offseason. He and McCoy were teammates for one season in Kansas City, playing together on the 2019 Super Bowl champion team.

McCoy had some particularly harsh assessments of Bieniemy’s abilities, saying that he doesn’t understand why he was given so much credit for Kansas City’s offense.

“When you talk about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes Brian Daboll with the Giants a very good coordinator,” McCoy continued. “I can tell you about Andy Reid or Doug Pederson. But Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good? When we watch the film of practices and we correct the wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks, he doesn’t talk in there. Andy Reid talks in there.”

Andy Reid Pushed Back on McCoy in the Past

McCoy has been critical of Bieniemy in the past, prompting pushback from others in the Chiefs organization. Reid suggested that it may have been difficult for McCoy to spend one of the twilight years of his career in Kansas City.

“I think, sometimes, it’s hard on a veteran player,” Reid said last year after other critical remarks from McCoy, via USA Today’s Chiefs Wire. “Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be. It’s hard to take sometimes. But (Eric Bieniemy) has got to push it and try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths. He’s no different than he is when he’s with you guys. He’s going to come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it, sometimes you don’t.”

McCoy joined the Chiefs in 2019, after having spent the previous four seasons with the Bills. Though he was reunited with Reid, who was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles when McCoy was drafted in 2009, the running back was well past his prime in Kansas City and rushed for just 465 yards and four touchdowns that season.

Though McCoy would get a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs, he appeared in only one playoff game and did not have any touches. He was inactive for the Super Bowl.