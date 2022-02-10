Bills Linebacker Breaks Major News for 2022 NFL Season via Twitter

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of work to do when it comes to restructuring for the 2022 NFL season, and due to limited cap space, head coach Sean McDermott has a lot of tough decisions to make when it comes to figuring out which players they can afford to keep.

While NFL free agency doesn’t officially start until March 16, Bills’ exclusive rights free agent linebacker Tyrel Dodson couldn’t wait to reveal his decision for the 2022 NFL Season. On February 10, the third-year player posted a photo on Twitter revealing that he was re-signing with the Bills.

“I AM GRATEFUL!! Man!! #BillsMafia,” Dodson tweeted, clearly thrilled to be returning to Buffalo.

To be an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA), a player must have accrued just two seasons in the NFL of six games or more, SB Nation‘s Matt Warren explained.

“In order to retain the rights to an ERFA, a team needs to extend a one-year contract for the league minimum,” Warren wrote. “While not disclosed, it’s likely this is the contract Dodson signed… Dodson will make $895,000 on the NFL minimum’s salary” in 2022, and become a restricted free agent following the end of next season.

An hour later, Bills Wire reporter Maddy Glab confirmed that Buffalo signed the special teamers to a one-year deal.

Dodson’s Has Struggled Hard Since the Bills’ Loss to the Chiefs

Like all of Bills Mafia, it’s taking Dodson a long time to process and move on from Bills’ devastating playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23. Dodson tweeted on February 9, “finally unpacked my KC bag… stings still…”

Last month, just two days after the Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss, Dodson sent out a few tweets that had fans voicing concern for his well-being. After deleting those tweets, Dodson shared a personal message about mental health, assuring his 17,700 followers that he was okay.

I am human. Excited for more of my journey! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ti1OXQVidP — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) January 26, 2022

The 23-year-old Texas A&M alum wrote that while he sometimes suffers from depression, stemming from both personal and professional reasons, he’s merely human. Dodson said that he’s “finally happy & comfortable!” and even without knowing what the future held for him, thanked Buffalo for a “life-changing experience.”

Dodson Could Become One of Buffalo’s Top Special Teams’ Players in 2022

Over the past two seasons, Dodson has appeared in 26 games, tallying 37 tackles, two passes defended, and one sack. However, the undrafted linebacker could be in line to become the team’s top backup in 2022 while multiple defensive players could become cap casualties.

Warren pointed out that Bills linebacker A.J. Klein’s “bloated cap hit is a luxury the team can likely no longer afford. Klein is due more than $5 million in salary and bonuses in 2022, but Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds both have cap hits of $10 million or more.”

While only time will tell how the Buffalo’s defense shakes out for next season, Bills Wire reporter Nick Wojton pointed out that Dodson has cut himself out a niche as more of a special teams player, participating in 67% of the special team’s snaps last season.

