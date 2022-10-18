Odell Beckham Jr.’s next destination remains a mystery — though possibly not to Von Miller.

The Buffalo Bills edge rusher is increasingly confident that his former teammate will be following him to Buffalo when he makes a free agency decision later this year. Beckham is in the final stages of rehab from a torn ACL suffered in last season’s Super Bowl, and several teams are expected to compete for his services this year.

The Bills are seen as one of the frontrunners, and Miller this week predicted that Beckham was definitely headed to Buffalo.

Miller’s Bold Prediction

Miller has already been bullish on the idea of Beckham joining the Bills, making several statements that the move may be a done deal and dropping further hints on social media. In an appearance on Richard Sherman’s podcast, Miller said there wouldn’t even be a competition for Beckham’s services.

Play

Video Video related to von miller makes bold statement on obj: ‘he’s coming to the bills’ 2022-10-18T22:41:17-04:00

“He’s coming to the Bills. He’s coming to the Bills,” Miller said. “It’s already said and done. He’s coming the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man… When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at man.”

Miller’s confidence hasn’t waned at all in the past few weeks. In an interview with Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports this week, the Bills edge rusher reiterated that Beckham was joining the Bills later this season.

“He’s coming here, man,” Miller said. “He’s coming to the Bills.”

Bills Could Have Some New Competition

There are a number of other teams mentioned as likely suitors for Beckham, including one potential newcomer. On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs restructured the contract of tight end Travis Kelce to create cap space, which some saw as a prelude to a potential free-agency move. The Bills just defeated the Chiefs 24-20, seizing an advantage in the race for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, the Chiefs could be getting in on the competition for Beckam.

“Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.,” Florio reported. “That would make a ton of sense. Someone is going to get him. It undoubtedly will be a contender. Why not be the contender who gets him, since that means a competitor won’t?”

Von Miller clearly knows something that the rest of us do not. The pass-rusher is now doubling down on his guarantee of Odell Beckham Jr. to the #Bills. https://t.co/qBWDsYBKHh #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 18, 2022

But others have put the Bills at or near the front of the pack. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on October 9 that Beckham is growing closer to his return to the field, and that the Bills are a strong choice.

“The Bucs, Packers, Bills and Chiefs have all been discussed as possible suitors for Beckham, though how much money the wide receiver warrants on a multi-year deal could rule out some of the possibilities,” Rapoport wrote.

Beckham reportedly wants to join a contending team, as he did last season in picking the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Bills came into the season as a Super Bowl favorite, and a 4-1 star with wins over the Rams and Chiefs have kept them in that position.