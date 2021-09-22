WATCH: Bills Safeties Play Rock, Paper, Scissors During Dolphins Game

As the Buffalo Bills laughed their way to a 35-0 shellacking on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week Two, a pair of 30-year-olds on the team took part in a different game on the sidelines.

There’s no indication as to what the stakes were between Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, but whatever the case may be, it certainly got the attention of some onlookers including cornerback Levi Wallace, wide receiver Jake Kumerow and a couple of coaches. With Wallace blocking some of the intense sideline action, it’s tough to make out exactly how the game transpired, but it looks like Poyer was happy with the result.

Luckily for Hyde and Poyer, the shenanigans were taking place with the game well in hand and there was no miraculous comeback for the ‘Fins. The NFL on FOX broadcast caught the duo battling in rock, paper, scissors at the two-minute warning and by then, the game was out of reach and there would be no change to the 35-0 count.

Hyde, Poyer off to Good Starts in 2021

With 64 games as a member of the Bills now under his belt, Hyde has officially spent more than half of his nine-season career with Buffalo. After playing with the Green Bay Packers from 2013 through 2016, Hyde relocated to Western New York before the 2017 campaign.

That season, he started in all 16 games for the first time in his career and was named to the Pro Bowl roster after posting a career-high five interceptions and 82 tackles. This season has already been a historic one for the Toledo, Ohio native, as he recorded a sack against Miami, which was the first one since he joined the organization and only the fifth as a pro.

Through two games, Hyde leads all Bills players with 13 tackles.

Like Hyde, Poyer didn’t start his NFL journey in Buffalo, but has now suited up for the franchise for the majority of his career. After being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, Poyer played in just three games with the team before being cut and claimed off of waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

The former Oregon State star played nine games for the Browns in 2013, before appearing in 36 more for the team through the 2016 season. In 2017, Poyer racked up a career-best five interceptions and this past Sunday marked the 50th consecutive regular season game that he has started in since joining the Bills.

Rock, Paper, Scissors Becoming More Popular in Professional Sports

Rock, paper, scissors isn’t just used to make decisions or pick winners amongst the average Joes, as there have been numerous instances across professional sports in recent years where the game was utilized.

Apparently, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni put prospective draft picks through a game of rock, paper, scissors over the spring, in order to “gauge their competitiveness“.

From deciding who pays for food and beverages to who keeps an unexpected souvenir, MLB games came provide fans many moments to break into rock, paper, scissors.





And in the NBA, there are bound to be blowouts occasionally, which can lead to players goofing off on the bench, much like Hyde and Poyer. In this case with Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson however, losing the hands game can result in some unwanted public speaking.





In Week Three, The Washington Football team will be without starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the chances of another 35-0 Bills’ rout are unlikely. If it happens again, look for Hyde to be out for some rock, paper, scissors revenge.

