Watch ESPN Analyst’s Ballistic Rant Over Bills QB’s Comments

The Buffalo Bills have finally reached their Week One preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions and the regular season is now less than a month away.

One of the more notable offseason acquisitions for Buffalo was bringing in former second overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky. The 2018 Pro Bowl quarterback’s former employer – the Chicago Bears – infamously traded up in the 2017 NFL draft to pick Trubisky, bypassing the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, but the 26-year-old’s journey in Chicago was bumpy at best.

Now, on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Bills, Trubisky is reportedly thrilled to be out of Chi-Town and calling Western New York home.

“It’s just really nice to be a part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here, and they care about how you’re progressing as a person, as a player,” Trubisky said on Thursday, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Later that day, one of the biggest names and personalities for the World Wide Leader in Sports had quite the reaction to Trubisky’s comments.

Smith on Trubisky: ‘You Are Wanted… As a Backup!’

Just one day before Trubisky could very well see some playing time in the preseason opener, Stephen A. Smith was blasting the Ohio native for his comments.

Though it was reported at the end of July that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz’ foot injury could lead to a trade of Trubisky to Indy, those rumors seemed to have fizzled out for now. In recent days, Trubisky has received plenty of praise from starting quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott among others.

Is Trubisky a Suitable Backup to Josh Allen?

Though the next 30 days will certainly see some changes on NFL team’s depth charts, the Bills are currently in a unique situation as far as their backup quarterback position. While some teams – like the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots – may elect to go with veterans like Jimmy Garappolo and Cam Newton over rookies like Trey Lance and Mac Jones under center respectively to start the season, the Bills have a clear starter and a clear No. 2.

So the Niners and Pats will either have a signal-caller likely on the back-half of their NFL career – Jimmy G’s 29 and Newton is 32 – as their second-stringer, or a guy who has never played in a meaningful pro contest in Lance and Jones. With Trubisky meanwhile, the Bills should know what they’re getting – a semi-mobile, almost 27-year-old guy with 51 games of NFL experience, a winning record, and with two seasons with QB ratings of above 90.

Ideally for Bills Mafia, the only game action that Trubisky will see once fall begins will be in mop-up duty of a blowout win, but if the worst-case scenario were to transpire, they should feel decent about their backup option.

