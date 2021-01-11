Bills Confirm Disappointing News About RB Zack Moss

The Buffalo Bills will be without rookie running back Zack Moss for the remainder of the postseason after he suffered an ankle injury during their Wild Card win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news Monday, confirming a report from ESPN’s Mike Garafolo on Saturday that said Moss ‘feared’ that he would be done for the rest of the postseason.

During Monday’s video conference call with the media, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the news with reporters. He added that the Bills would explore using guys like TJ Yeldon or undrafted rookie free agent Antonio Williams against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. McDermott said that there’s also a possibility that they give Singeltary a full workload on Saturday.

“With Zack being out we’ll look at guys on our roster that we have a lot of confidence in, like T.J., Antonio, and even Christian (Wade) there,” McDermott said during his video conference call on Monday. “We’ll take a look at what our options are and like I said we have a lot of confidence in all of those guys.”

Before suffering his injury on Saturday, Moss rushed seven times for 21 yards on Saturday and he was second on the team in rushing during the regular season with 481 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown during his rookie campaign.

Devin Singletary Could See a Full Workload on Saturday

As a rookie last season, Singletary carried part of the load for the Bills, leading the team in rushing with 775 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as he learned from veteran running back Frank Gore.

Gore ended up actually out carrying Singletary by 15 carries but Singletary finished with 176 more yards. This season, Singletary and Moss have split the load after Moss missed three games at the beginning of the year with a toe injury. But, with Moss out for the remainder of the season, there is a possibility that Singletary could see the full workload for the remainder of the postseason.

“That’s where we are going to start and he’s very aware of that,” McDermott said of Singletary during his video conference call. “He’s more than capable of doing that and he’s done that before too.”

After a slow start at the beginning of last season where he didn’t register more than 10 carries until November, Singletary got more comfortable and became the team’s lead back late in the season. He recorded six games with 15 carries or more and also ran for a season-high 106 yards on 21 carries in a 20-3 win over the Denver Broncos.

Miami Dolphins Game Could Help McDermott Make a Decision on Saturday

When the Bills took on the Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale, a few backups got the opportunity to show what they could do when given the chance to play and undrafted rookie Antonio Williams took full advantage.

He rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries and he also found the end zone twice. He caught one pass for a 20 yard gain as well and McDermott said being able to see Williams perform when given the opportunity will help his case on Saturday.

“It doesn’t always work out like that but we are glad that it did so we could take a look at Antonio and he certainly popped in terms of when we looked at the film and the way he felt there on game day,” McDermott said. “It’s a great experience for a young man that worked hard. I thought that was one of the cool pieces about that week, was being able to give some guys that had busted their tails all season long a chance to go out there and show us what they got.”

Yeldon, who played in three games this season and has rushed for 70 yards while also catching one pass for 22 yards and a touchdown could be a contributor as well.

