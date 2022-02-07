Bundesliga Analyze Format Change Preventing ‘Bayern From Winning Every Year’

Change seems to be in the air in German football. As is the case in many leagues in Europe, there are certain leagues that are being dominated by a handful of clubs.

New Bundesliga head Donata Hopfen mentioned in an interview with Bild that there needed to be changes, including a new system to award the title. This would be a drastic change from the traditional one by points in home-and away, round robin format. So the solution that is being analyzed and debated at the moment.

A Playoff System In The Bundesliga Solves Things?

The idea of ​​the title for “playoffs” is not a joke as the idea was launched by Hopfen, who took over for Christian Seifert back in January. The German executive believes that there is a willingness to change the competition model to diversify a title that seems to be awarded way before the end of the season.

“There is nothing fixed or eternal. If it is necessary to bring the ‘playoffs’ model to regain competitiveness and that always win the same, because it will be brought,” Hopfen said.

For the majority of European football, that is something that is virtually non-existent. In contrast, various leagues on the other side of the Atlantic implemented this system with the purpose of giving the league relevance until the final game of the season.

The logic behind all this would be to try to give more “excitement to a tournament”, which has had the same champion in Bayern Munich for the past nine seasons.

To make matters worse for some, the Bavarian side is close to achieving its tenth consecutive Meisterschale , as they already lead Borussia Dortmund by nine points.

In recent years, of the main 15 European championships, only the Belgian tournament has been elucidated by ‘playoffs’ (final group of applicants) to award the title of champion.

The top four teams would play a semi-final against each other after the Bundesliga regular season: first against fourth and second against third. The winners play a final and the losers a match for third and fourth place,” she explained.

“This format would be exciting for fans. It cannot be in the minds of the fans that everything is determined in October. You cannot solve this problem financially, but you can in a sporting way. Even so, this would also have a financial advantage,” she added.

Hopfen Not The Only One Proposing a Playoff

One of the people that were in favor of a change was former Bayer Leverkusen exec Wolfgang Holzhauser.

According to him back in September, he proposed a four-team knockout tournament that was also proposed by Hopfen.

According to him, this new format will give her more opportunities with respect to Marketing, so she suggested distributing the profits to the teams that do not reach the knockout round and that way.

“With a proper understanding of the financing of the federations, they, especially FIFA and UEFA, forget that the club continues to pay the players. They join the national team for free, can come back injured, and then must continue to be paid by clubs. Ultimately, these associations just want to make money off of it,” he finalized.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappé Sends Message On PSG Future Amid Real Madrid Rumors