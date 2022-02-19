Celtics Co-Owner Stephen Pagliuca Group Purchases Majority Ownership Of Italian Football Club

Italian football has a new foreign owner after Atalanta formalized “the signing of a collaboration agreement between the Percassi family and a group of investors headed by businessman Stephen Pagliuca, managing partner and co-owner of the Boston Celtics, as well as co-president of Bain Capital, one of the main investment funds in the world”.

According to Football Italia, Pagliuca and partners enter the company by acquiring 55 percent of La Dea Srl, the sub-holding of the Percassi family, which owns approximately 86 percent of Atalanta’s share capital, for an amount estimated to be over US$453 million.

With this change, the Percassi family remains the main individual shareholder, while Stephen Pagliuca is the new co-chairman of the club.

The team that has become one of the sensations of European football that is currently playing in the Europa League. It has also become a very popular team in Italian football for its style of play as well as its performance in that league.

The club in which Colombians Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel play, as well as Argentine international José Luis Palomino, is in fifth place in the table with 44 points, three behind Napoli for the final Champions League spot.

Official Statement From Club On Pagliuca Purchase And His Role With Them

The club issued a statement confirming the transaction and the changes that will begin to take effect within the Bergamasque club.

Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio S.p.A. (“Atalanta” or the “Club”) announces the signing of an Association Agreement between the Percassi family and a group of investors led by Stephen Pagliuca, managing partner and co-owner of the Boston Celtics, as well as co-chairman of Bain Capital, one of the world’s leading investment funds. The agreement provides for the entry of new investors with a total participation of 55% in the share capital of La Dea Srl (“La Dea”). The Percassi family will keep a 45% stake. La Dea is the sub-holding of the Percassi family, owner of approximately 86% of Atalanta’s share capital. The Percassi family will remain the sole main shareholder and the government will be the expression of an equal partnership: Antonio and Luca Percassi will continue to serve as president and CEO of Atalanta, respectively, while Stephen Pagliuca will be appointed co-president of the club. The group of new investors includes outstanding professionals with extensive experience in the football and sports industry in general. Also for this reason, the association intends to strengthen the club and the team, with the aim of achieving a greater improvement in sporting and economic results, in addition to the notable ones, achieved so far. The commitment is to guarantee the Club an even more international future, increasing the notoriety of the brand outside Europe, expanding the network of talents to which Atalanta has access and opening the doors to new opportunities for commercial collaborations beyond and the use of technologies. innovative for management. -sports and economical- of the Club. All this in the declared will of never letting go of Atalanta’s strong roots in the Bergamo area and the close bond with its fans. Antonio Percassi, president of Atalanta, said: “We take advantage of this opportunity with my family, with the aim of growing our team by choosing to remain linked to the Club, which in more than ten years has led to results that perhaps no one would have had”. expected of a provincial team. Atalanta, in whose ranks I played in the 1960s, are in my heart and in the hearts of the thousands of fans who support them. Great challenges await us and I believe that partnerships with such high-profile investors will only accelerate our growth path.” Stephen Pagliuca, future co-chairman of Atalanta, commented: “We are very pleased to partner with the Percassi family and to be a support for the future development of the club. Atalanta and Boston Celtics share the same sporting values: team spirit and a unique bond with their fans and communities. We believe that the Percassi family has built a very solid foundation on which to work together for a global strengthening of the brand, with the aim of fostering further diversification and revenue growth, allowing the club to become increasingly competitive on a scale Italian and international. The Percassi family was assisted by BofA Securities as financial advisor, by Studio Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici as legal advisor, and by Deloitte as business advisor.

With the arrival of Pagliuca and Bain Capital, there are already eight Italian first division soccer teams managed by American owners and 10 of those that are not Italian.

The group of investors was advised by Legance and Kirkland & Ellis as legal advisors, Alvarez & Marsal as commercial and financial advisor and Pirola, Zei, Pennuto & Partners as its official tax advisor.

