Bears Almost Signed QB Tom Brady This Offseason, Says Insider

Tom Brady in a Chicago Bears uniform? According to sportscaster Dan Patrick, that almost happened. In hour three of The Dan Patrick Show, Patrick revealed some information he received from a trusted source, and it may not be something Bears fans want to hear.

Patrick said that Chicago was one of three teams in the running who actually had a chance to sign Brady, along with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We know how it all turned out, but if Patrick’s source is correct, it means the Bears weren’t as all-in on Mitchell Trubisky as they said they were. Or it could mean they wanted Trubisky to spend a year learning under the GOAT.

Patrick on Brady-to-the-Bears: Bears Were Runners Up to Sign Brady

There was certainly talk of Brady heading to Chicago this offseason. Multiple fans and analysts wondered if the Bears would enter the Tom Brady sweepstakes, but it was never more than chatter or rumors. But according to Patrick, the Bears were on Brady’s “final list” of teams.

“Did you know that the Bears were in the final list of teams for Tom Brady?” Patrick asked, before elaborating further. “I swear. The final list that Brady was looking at: the Chargers, the Bears, and the Buccaneers. I was told this yesterday. And I went, ‘Wait a minute. The Bears?’ [My source] said yes. Brady was considering the Bears, the Chargers — the Chargers were the long shot because it was West Coast. He didn’t want to be on the West Coast, unless it was San Francisco.”

Patrick didn’t provide further details as to why Brady chose Tampa over Chicago, but if the Bears were in fact pursuing Brady this offseason, it has to leave a sour taste in Bears’ fans mouths over missing out on a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Again.

Did Bears Want Trubisky to Learn Under Brady?

To be clear, this is just a rumor until Brady or the Bears confirm it, but it’s interesting to ponder nonetheless. Perhaps the litany of weapons and more stalwart offensive line the Bucs have were more tempting to the future Hall of Famer. It’s unlikely the weather was a factor in his decision, as he played in less than ideal temperatures for over 20 years in New England.

One thing is certain, however: if Brady had chosen Chicago, there would not have been a quarterback competition. He would have been the starter, and Trubisky would have been his backup, which has to be a pretty appealing thought to Bears fans. Chicago would have gotten the best to ever play the position after enduring one of the longest quarterback droughts in the NFL, and Trubisky could have picked Brady’s brain. But, alas, it wasn’t meant to be, and the Bears signed Nick Foles instead. Technically, Foles did best Brady in a Super Bowl a few years back, so there’s that, but hearing this has to be more salt in the wound for Bears fans.

