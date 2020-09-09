Bears Injury Report: Both Top Pass Rushers Battling Injuries

The top two edge rushers for the Chicago Bears showed up on the injury report Wednesday: Robert Quinn was listed with an ankle injury and did not practice at all, while All-Pro Khalil Mack was limited with a knee injury.

Running back David Montgomery, receiver/new running back Cordarrelle Patterson, offensive lineman Jason Spriggs and wide receiver Javon Wims were also listed as limited participants.

There’s a bit of concern mounting about Quinn’s status specifically for Week 1 against the Lions, as he hasn’t practiced near as much as you would expect for a new player who is trying to get acclimated to a new team. Could he be getting a veteran rest day? Quite possibly, but it’s a situation worth monitoring.

Robert Quinn Injury: Matt Nagy Says Not to Worry…Should We?

Quinn’s first training camp with the Bears has been interesting. He was slow to be involved in team workouts and practices initially, before taking the field later and showing why the Bears made him their highest paid free agent this offseason.

Now, the week before the team’s first game, he’s not practicing at all. When he was asked about Quinn’s limited role so far in practice, Nagy has downplayed it, saying the team was allowing Quinn to ramp things up at his own pace.

Bears OLB Robert Quinn was a no-go for practice today. He has barely practiced at all. Matt Nagy keeps saying don't worry about it. I think missing the first practice of Week 1 is cause for concern. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 9, 2020

When he was asked by the media about his missing time throughout training camp, Quinn said this: “It’s a personal reason — not getting into that,” he said last month during training camp. “But, at the same time, I’m going to look at the benefit of [ramping up]. At least I’m a little fresher, my body’s not too beat up — so as long as on Sept. 13 I’m ready, I think the plan worked well.” Now, it’s September 9, and he didn’t participate at all the Wednesday before the Bears’ first game Sunday. Not a good sign. Still, Quinn seemed entirely confident last month he would be ready to go Week 1.

“As long as I wake up,” Quinn said. “That’s the start of it. As long as I wake up, I think I’ll be ready.”

Khalil Mack Injury: What’s Up With That?

The most surprising name to pop up on the injury report was Mack’s. The superstar linebacker did not appear on the injury report at all last year, so this does raise eyebrows.

Khalil Mack was never on the injury report last season. The last time he appeared on an injury report was November 9, 2018 when he was coming back from his ankle injury. Good news? No Allen Robinson or Akiem Hicks on the Bears injury report. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 9, 2020

Still, it’s likely Mack will play, perhaps even on a limited snap count if his knee is still bothering him, and that the Bears were just resting him as a precautionary measure. It could also be Matt Nagy choosing to rest Mack because he sometimes limits the work his linemen do on turf. Either way, while his showing up on the injury report was unexpected, it certainly doesn’t seem serious. Mack being limited screams vet rest day, but considering he played hurt most of last season and didn’t show up on the injury report once, this stands out a bit.

I don’t feel worried about Mack right now. Nagy sometimes limits guys indoors on the turf (he did with Bilal Nichols the last 2 years). Quinn hasn’t been at practice in over a week and today we learned he has an ankle injury – may not be new. https://t.co/XiKeczyEuN — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) September 9, 2020

Some good news revealed by the Bears’ injury report? Neither Akiem Hicks nor Allen Robinson were on it, which bodes well for Chicago on both sides of the ball against the Lions Sunday.

