Bears Lose 2 Practice Squad Members to Cowboys, Eagles

Fear not, Chicago Bears fans — Ledarius Mack is still safe — but a few other players on the team’s 16-player practice squad have been poached. First, the Philadelphia Eagles struck, signing offensive lineman Jamon Brown to their 53-man roster. The Bears had Brown around for depth at right guard, and they won’t have an easy time replacing someone of his experience level on their practice squad. Brown was a starter with the Falcons, Rams and Giants, starting 47 games over the past five seasons, and he’s now heading to an Eagles team with a beyond-banged up o-line.

Then, the Cowboys swooped in, signing linebacker Rashad Smith to their active roster after losing Leighton Vander Esch to a broken collarbone for at least half of the season.

Since he came from the practice squad, the Cowboys will have to keep Smith on their roster for at least three weeks, or he would head back to the Bears’ practice squad.

