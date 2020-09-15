Bears Lose 2 Practice Squad Members to Cowboys, Eagles

Fear not, Chicago Bears fans — Ledarius Mack is still safe — but a few other players on the team’s 16-player practice squad have been poached. First, the Philadelphia Eagles struck, signing offensive lineman Jamon Brown to their 53-man roster. The Bears had Brown around for depth at right guard, and they won’t have an easy time replacing someone of his experience level on their practice squad. Brown was a starter with the Falcons, Rams and Giants, starting 47 games over the past five seasons, and he’s now heading to an Eagles team with a beyond-banged up o-line.

#Eagles steal OL Jamon Brown off the #Bears practice squad and signing him to the active roster. Jamon Brown was a starter for the #Falcons, #Giants and #Rams — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2020

Then, the Cowboys swooped in, signing linebacker Rashad Smith to their active roster after losing Leighton Vander Esch to a broken collarbone for at least half of the season.

Cowboys elected not to promote LB Francis Bernard from practice squad, signing LB Rashad Smith off Bears’ PS instead. But they’ll be protecting Bernard for a second straight week. No other team can sign him. This was only way Dallas could have both Bernard and Smith in building. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 15, 2020

Since he came from the practice squad, the Cowboys will have to keep Smith on their roster for at least three weeks, or he would head back to the Bears’ practice squad.

#Bears lose ILB Rashad Smith to the Cowboys. Just a reminder that practice squad players are free agents and able to sign with any team, but now Smith will need to stay on Dallas’ active roster a minimum of 3 weeks. If they release him before that he heads back to Chicago. https://t.co/5TuQg5a0YB — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) September 15, 2020

