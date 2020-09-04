Bears Final Decision on QB Competition Leaked, Starter Named: Report

Will it be Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles under center for the Chicago Bears Week 1 against the Detroit Lions? While Bears head coach Matt Nagy has yet to officially make an announcement, the team has reportedly decided to give Trubisky one final chance to prove himself. NFL insider Adam Schefter, one of the most trusted news-breakers in the business, broke the news Friday afternoon, saying that due to Trubisky’s leadership and overall performance, the team has decided to name him the starter over Foles.

In a competitive battle, Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky the starting QB, source tells ESPN. It’s due to his progression, leadership and overall performance throughout camp. Nick Foles made decision difficult for Matt Nagy, but the team feels strong about its QBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2020

Foles will be entering his ninth season in the league after one of the more unique careers of any NFL player. He has seen it all: major injuries, successful recoveries, getting benched and winning the Super Bowl while being named the MVP are all on his resume. He’ll be back on the bench once again as the former second overall pick will get one final chance to prove himself in Chicago.

Trubisky Will Have One Final Shot, Will Likely Be On Extremely Short Leash

Bears media went back-and-forth about which quarterback the team would start for the last several months, with many analysts winding up divided as to who they thought had the better training camp. Considering the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not really a surprise that Foles was unable to overwhelmingly beat Trubisky; the veteran had to move across the country, his wife had a baby this summer, and unlike Trubisky, Foles didn’t get the chance to work out with Bears’ wide receivers until late in the summer.

Now, Mitch will have one final shot to be the guy in Chicago. General manager Ryan Pace bet the farm on Trubisky when he selected him second overall in 2017, and now, it’s the young signal caller’s last chance to silence his critics, which is something that has definitely been on his mind this year.

Trubisky said the following about the haters and the doubters earlier this summer: “It definitely motivates you to go out there and play the best that you can. It just has to light a fire under you, which it has for me … I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong, and my teammates right.” He’d better prove a lot of people wrong in a short period of time, because if he doesn’t, it’ll be time for the Nick Foles Show.

Nick Foles Has Always Seen His Best Work Come as a Backup

Whether it was his 2013 Pro Bowl season in which he threw for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions, or his fairy tale 2017 campaign that saw him come off the bench to lead his team to the Super Bowl, beating Tom Brady in the process, Foles has always been his best when he plays a relief pitcher kind of role.

That’s exactly what he’ll be here. He’ll give Matt Nagy and company a $24 million insurance policy if — or when — Trubisky goes off the rails. Bears fans hope that doesn’t happen, of course, but as of now, they’re forced to go along for the ride, regardless of the bumps.

