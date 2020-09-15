Bears Players Lobby for Allen Robinson, Ex-Bear Warns About Bill Belichick

After Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson removed all things Bears from his social media accounts, Twitter went a bit bananas. Fans were upset, analysts hyper-analyzed and his teammates began sharing their thoughts about the situation.

Wide receiver and sometimes running back Cordarrelle Patterson has called for Robinson’s extension multiple times on Twitter, most recently the Monday following Chicago’s comeback win against Detroit.

Extend extend extend @ChicagoBears — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) September 14, 2020

Now, other players on the team are joining Patterson in voicing their support for an Allen Robinson contract extension.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Tarik Cohen, Darnell Mooney Use #ExtendAR Hashtag, Kyle Long Warns Bears About Belichick

Tuesday, Tarik Cohen added his voice to the growing chorus calling for a Robinson extension, tweeting the hashtag “ExtendAR.” He was then retweeted by rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who added a few exclamation points for additional emphasis.

Even one of A-Rob’s ex-teammates chimed in. Recently retired guard Kyle Long, who is now a commentator for CBS Sports, encouraged Bears general manager Ryan Pace not to “mess around” and let Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots somehow get their foot in the door where Robinson is concerned. The Pats have already been linked to Robinson in multiple trade rumors, so Long may have a point.

Do not let Bill B. mess around and get AROB 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3yr076o7QY — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) September 15, 2020

How Will Bears GM Ryan Pace Respond?

Perhaps Pace will respond to Robinson’s removing the bulk of Bears content from his social media accounts by doing what he has done up to this point: nothing much. But numerous fans and analysts are buzzing about a potential rift between A-Rob and the Bears now, and it would bode well for Pace and the organization if he finally extended their best offensive weapon.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on the NFL Network Tuesday afternoon that sources told him Robinson was “frustrated” with the way contract talks were currently going. While Pelissero noted there was no trade request on the part of Robinson, it doesn’t look like all is well in Chicago, either.

#Bears WR Allen Robinson has removed references to the team from his social media — a reflection of his frustration over the state of talks on a new contract, sources say. No trade request as of now, and Chicago has a history of getting extensions done. Stay tuned. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JKbhKEqYoX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020

Just one week into the season, the Bears can’t want the guy who is arguably their best player to be expressing discontent on social media. Fans and analysts alike have also took to Twitter to encourage Pace to re-sign Robinson.

I see things from management's side more than most, but I don't think A-Rob is a guy you play "tag" with — that's often problematic. On the contrary — he's everything you want in a player for your cherished "culture." Rewarding him without playing games is a good message to send. https://t.co/YQS4JsYnCY — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) September 15, 2020

Allen Robinson is a Top 5 receiver in this league. Extend him now, Bears. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 15, 2020

Can Bears afford to sign A-Rob to an extension around average $20M/season? Real question: Can they afford not to? Robinson's been exemplary Bear; productive, professional, offensive MVP. If team cares about culture as much as everyone says, they'll find way to end needless drama. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) September 15, 2020

Ryan Pace constantly stresses his desire to keep contract negotiation discussions internal. He no longer has that luxury with a handful of his players taking to social media and publicly lobbying for an extension for WR Allen Robinson. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) September 15, 2020

Bears Could Still Franchise Tag Robinson Next Season…

One thing to consider is that Robinson is still under contract for the rest of the 2020 season, so the Bears could very well decide to tag him next year.

Allen Robinson is under contract right now, and Bears could tag him for next year pretty simply. I'd like to see an extension too, but I think this is all getting overblown a bit. — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) September 15, 2020

If Robinson is feeling frustrated, it’s likely because he has seen Pace extend core players every year — and because he has earned the extension.

“We know how important A-Rob is to us – not just as a player, but as a teammate. But those things are going to remain behind the scenes as we work through the process,” Pace said just over a week ago when he was asked about contract talks with Robinson. With Robinson’s social media activity now the talk of the NFL, it looks as though that won’t be possible.

READ NEXT: Bears WR Allen Robinson Ups Ante With His Cryptic Social Media Activity