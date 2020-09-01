Bears QB Nick Foles Confident, Subtly Asserting His Dominance

Nick Foles is feeling more and more confident in this Bears offense every day, and he wants everyone to know it — including his competitor, Mitchell Trubisky. Foles and Trubisky both met with the media after the team’s scrimmage Saturday afternoon, and while Trubisky talked about trying to improve basic quarterback skills entering year four, Foles expressed an unforced confidence in his new team and its offense.

In the scripted scrimmage, Trubisky tossed two interceptions, both to All-Pro Kyle Fuller, and Foles kept his mistakes minimal enough so as to not knock himself out of the competition. Neither quarterback has overwhelmed at all thus far, but there’s an overwhelming consensus Foles will be the guy if not initially, eventually.

I thought Nick Foles looked better today. Matt Nagy just said that two of Mitch Trubisky’s interceptions had some extenuating circumstances One was tipped. Both were caught by Kyle Fuller — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 29, 2020

Seven Bears beat writers appeared on the Waddle & Silvy show last week to weigh in on the team’s quarterback competition. By a 4-3 vote, they believe that Trubisky will start against the Lions — despite all seven saying the competition was currently even, or in Foles’ favor. Still, all seven seemed to think we’ll be seeing Foles very soon in the season whether Trubisky starts in Detroit or not, because if Mitch does win the competition, his leash will be shorter than a sneeze.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Foles is Taking a Bit Longer to Adjust in Unusual Offseason

“Yeah, it’s been different but I’ve been enjoying it and just sort of leaning in and embracing because that’s the time and that’s where we’re at,” Foles said about joining the team during a pandemic and having to compete without against Trubisky without any preseason games. “The tough part is you’re trying to expedite building relationships, which isn’t always easy. But like I said, that’s the situation we’re in. I’m doing my best to lean in and embrace that.”

Foles has had a slower start getting acclimated to the city of Chicago and his new team. He and his family had to move from Florida this summer, his wife Tori had a baby, and the entire preseason was cancelled, so those expecting him to get off to a fast start with receivers he’s never played with before are expecting too much.

Still, everyone from receiver Anthony Miller to linebacker Danny Trevathan have said glowing things about Foles, but Trubisky has plenty of supporters on this team, too. What Trubisky doesn’t have is Foles’ experience or resumé, but the veteran isn’t leaning on his past.

“Your resumé will only get you so far. It’s what you do day in and day out that matters,” Foles said.

Foles Expressed Growing Confidence in Matt Nagy’s Offense

“I’d say each and every day I’m getting more and more comfortable, the more we rep plays, the more we talk through them and just the more I get comfortable with the guys out there,” Foles said. “I’d say that’s happening every single day.”

Since his first time talking with reporters via Zoom earlier this summer, Foles has expressed a confidence and swagger Trubisky lacks, and that confidence is only going to grow with every rep he takes. His confidence in his teammates is also growing by the day. “I’m going to go out there and be myself, I’m gonna play my game, I’m gonna love my teammates, and I’m gonna trust them,” Foles said.

Nick Foles bringing swagger back to the #Bears QB room pic.twitter.com/6564r7rIL9 — Austin F (@unclemike21) July 31, 2020

The veteran quarterback has also managed to remain confident without being cocky, and it’s a confidence that isn’t bloated, but matter-of-fact. When he was asked about facing the Detroit Lions should he be named the team’s starter, Foles subtly reminded everyone he beat Patricia in the biggest game of them all.

“Coach Patricia was with the New England Patriots when I played them in the Super Bowl,” Foles said. “That was really the last time I faced his defense.” Yes it was — and we all know how that turned out. While there has been lots of talk about how well Trubisky has played against the Lions (he’s 3-0 with a 132.4 passer rating, 866 yards passing, nine scores and a pick) Foles simply reminded everyone that he, too, has owned Matt Patricia, but on the game’s largest stage. It’s that kind of unassuming, quiet confidence that has made his former teammates sing his praises, and it’s the kind of thing his new teammates will pick up on, as well.

You can watch Foles’ full interview below.

Foles: I'm getting more and more comfortable | Chicago BearsQuarterback Nick Foles addresses the media following the Chicago Bears practice at Soldier Field. Subscribe to the Bears YT Channel: http://chgobrs.com/1LfmYsY More Bears NFL Action: https://bit.ly/33gtjDp #ChicagoBears #Bears #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Bears: Visit http://www.ChicagoBears.com for more. Follow: http://Twitter.com/ChicagoBears Follow: https://www.instagram.com/chicagobears Like: https://Facebook.com/ChicagoBears 2020-08-29T21:59:26Z

READ NEXT: David Montgomery Injury Update: How Much Time Will Bears RB Miss?