Bears Eyeing Ex-Rams, Falcons Starter at Right Guard

It appears the Chicago Bears are still looking to add depth to their offensive line. Per NFL analyst Albert Breer, the team had veteran right guard Jamon Brown in for a tryout on Thursday.

Wire notes … • No COVID-19 moves. League total on list still at 5.

• Eagles OT Andre Dillard to IR.

• Niners WR Tavon Austin to IR. … and the tryout/visit list. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kQ060aQI8w — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2020

Brown was a third-round draft pick by the Rams in 2015, where he started 30 games over his first three seasons. He missed time early in his career due to a lower leg fracture, and he was also suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was waived by the Rams shortly after that.

He was then picked up by the New York Giants, where he immediately became the team’s starting right guard. He played the final eight games of 2018 with the Giants, finishing the season with the G-Men before catching on in Atlanta. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $18.75 deal in 2019, but his tenure with the team didn’t go as planned. He played in 10 games for the Falcons last year, starting nine, but he was benched towards the end of the year after Atlanta’s offensive line gave up a plethora of sacks in multiple games.

Atlanta released him late last month, while still owing him $4.75 million in guaranteed money for the 2020 season, so it’s likely Chicago could get him on the cheap this year. The Bears currently have Germain Ifedi listed as their starting right guard on the depth chart, with Rashaad Coward after him. If Brown’s tryout went well, he could be a solid depth piece for an already questionable offensive line, as he is far more experienced than Coward.

READ NEXT: Ex-Bears Safety Becomes Second Former Starter Cut This Week