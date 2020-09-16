Bears Cut Offensive Player to Make Room for Kicker Cairo Santos: Report

With Eddy Pineiro on injured reserve for at least another two weeks, the Chicago Bears have moved kicker Cairo Santos up to the active 53-man roster. In order to have room for Santos, the Bears have waived tight end Eric Saubert, who is expected to be signed to the team’s practice squad.

We have signed K Cairo Santos from the practice squad to the active roster & waived TE Eric Saubert.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 16, 2020

The Bears poached Saubert of the Raiders’ practice squad late last season, and he played in two games with Chicago, catching two passes for 21 yards. With tight ends Jimmy Graham, Demetrius Harris, J.P. Holtz and rookie Cole Kmet giving the Bears a noticeably better tight ends room this year, it’s not surprise to see Saubert waived. When his name was listed on the team’s inactive sheet Week 1, it was a good indication he could be bumped if a possible roster move occurred, and he was.

Bears Have 3 Slots to Fill on Practice Squad, Saubert Will Likely Fill One

With Santos elevated to the roster and the Bears losing offensive lineman Jamon Brown and linebacker Rashad Smith to the Eagles and Cowboys, respectively, Chicago now has three vacancies to fill on its practice squad. Look for Saubert to slide into one of those slots.

Saubert, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, spent his first two seasons in Atlanta, where he played in 30 games, starting one. The Falcons traded him to New England for a seventh-round pick in August of 2019, but he was released by the Patriots during final roster cuts. The Raiders picked him up after that, and he spent a few months on their practice squad before being added to the Bears roster late last year.

