Chicago Bears Cut Tracker: Updated List of Team’s Cuts

The Chicago Bears have begun making cuts, trimming their roster down to the required 53 players. The team’s initial 53-man roster will be set Saturday afternoon, but by no means does it mean the roster is finalized. Injuries, available free agents, and performance can all still factor in and change things weekly.

The First Cuts Weren’t Surprising in the Least…

Running back Napoleon Maxwell, wide receivers Alex Wesley and Ahmad Wagner, offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive lineman Lee Autry and linebacker Keandre Jones were the first players waived.

The team has just began it’s second round of cuts, waiving defensive lineman Trevon McSwain, per Brad Biggs.

We will keep you updated with all the Bears’ roster moves, adding player releases as soon as they become available.