Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison Hints Playing for Bears May Be an ‘Option’

Free agent nose tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison took to Twitter Tuesday to share some thoughts about a few of his former teams, as well as the teams he wouldn’t mind playing for in 2020. Harrison, an eight year vet, signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He has played for three teams, including the Jets, Giants and Detroit Lions.

He was an All-Pro for the Giants in 2016, and he was a force during his limited tenure in the NFC North. The Lions released him this year after signing him to a one-year, $11 million deal in 2019, and he has yet to catch on with another team — not that he doesn’t have a few potential landing spots in mind.

Harrison confirmed that the Packers were one of a few teams who have contacted him this offseason, but he presumably couldn’t come to an agreement with Matt LaFleur and company.

Harrison also said that while he would be open to a reunion with the Lions, it was “possible not likely” he’d end up back in Detroit. But when one fan asked him how he might feel about joining the likes of Khalil Mack in Chicago, Harrison seemed more than a little open to the idea.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Damon ‘Snacks Harrison’ on Playing for Bears: ‘That’s a Option’

It’s important to note that Harrison remained adamant he was still unsure about whether he was even going to play this year. Still, he left the door open when it comes to joining an already loaded Bears defense. When a fan encouraged Harrison to come to Chicago to play alongside the likes of Mack, Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan, Harrison replied: “That’s a option.”

That’s a option as well https://t.co/ahpG5pVcGD — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) September 8, 2020

Harrison has been a solid contributor wherever he has been, and he would be a good addition to just about any defense if he decides to play this year. He has been a durable and steady presence, starting 111 games and playing in 117 in his eight seasons. In that time, he has amassed 11 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.

Bears Have Void at Nose Tackle After Eddie Goldman Opt Out

The most significant opt out the Bears had this season was underrated nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who chose to sit out this season due to COVID-19-related health concerns. In five seasons for the Bears, Goldman has 12.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 17 tackles for loss. He’s durable — he has started at least 15 games ever season since his rookie year in 2012 — and has been incredibly effective at stopping the run, which also happens to be something Harrison is quite good at.

Most run stops by an interior defender by season the last few seasons:

2015 – Damon Harrison – 49

2016 – Damon Harrison – 49

2017 – Damon Harrison – 40

2018 – Damon Harrison – 46 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 1, 2019

Harrison did not appear to be trying to sneak his foot in the door of any particular franchise with his Twitter activity, but he also did not have to respond to that particular fan’s tweet — and he could’ve shot the idea of playing for the Bears down. Promising third-year tackle Bilal Nichols is expected to fill Goldman’s role at nose tackle, but adding a vet like Harrison to the mix wouldn’t be a bad idea for Chicago in a year depth means more than ever.

READ NEXT: Bears WR Allen Robinson Addresses Cryptic Tweets, Lack of Extension