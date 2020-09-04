Ex-Bears HC Lovie Smith’s Son Indicted on Sex-Trafficking: Report

Mikal Smith, son of former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith, was arrested in Tempe, Arizona this week. He has been indicted on multiple charges related to a sex-trafficking and prostitution ring he has allegedly been running with a partner.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tweeted on September 3rd that Smith, 43, had been indicted along with his alleged partner in the ring, co-defendant Aprel Mae Rasmussen. Per Brnovich’s tweet, Smith has been charged with conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, first-degree money laundering, pandering, receiving the earnings of a prostitute, sex trafficking and threatening and/or intimidating. He has been charged with nine counts total.

A State Grand Jury has indicted Mikal Lee Smith, of Chandler, in connection with an alleged prostitution ring in Arizona. His co-defendant, Aprel Mae, is facing similar charges. Smith is accused of using constant surveillance and threats of retaliation to keep the victim (1/3) pic.twitter.com/PqSnQDqXf2 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 3, 2020

Mikel Smith Will Be Arraigned in Arizona on September 10th

Smith was charged on multiple counts connected to the prostitution ring last week. A report courtesy of NBC News 12 revealed further details about his arrest:

“Police say it was learned in August that Smith had a current grand jury warrant out for his arrest and police learned he was residing in Tempe. Police say Smith exited his home and police explained why they were there and he was taken into custody. Smith was booked into Gilbert Chandler Jail. Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond and his arraignment is slated for Sept. 10, according to court documents.”

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Smith and Rasmussen allegedly ran the illegal business in the Phoenix, Arizona area from December of 2018 through September of 2019:

“According to the indictment, Smith and co-defendant, Aprel Mae Rasmussen are accused of maintaining a prostitution enterprise from December 2018 and September 2019 in Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix and its suburbs. The two are accused of encouraging a victim to engage in acts of prostitution. Smith is also accused of compelling Rasmussen to do the same — the charge of pandering is akin to pimping — and of threatening and intimidating Rasmussen and another victim.”

Smith Served as Assistant Coach When His Father Lovie Coached the Bears & Buccaneers

Mikal Smith spent three seasons on the Bears’ coaching staff, from 2010-2012. He served as defensive quality control coach for two years before spending his final year with the team as a nickelbacks coach. He also spent time as an assistant for the Cowboys, and he was the safeties coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 when his father was the head coach there. Smith played football in college at Arizona for two seasons.

His father Lovie is beloved in the state of Illinois and the entire football world. The elder Smith was the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2004-12, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-2015 and he’s currently the head coach at the University of Illinois, where he has been since 2016.

