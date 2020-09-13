Mitch Trubisky Leads Comeback, Throws Game-Winner to Anthony Miller: [WATCH]

Getty QB Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears led the team to a fourth quarter comeback Sunday

After three quarters of what looked like sheer ineptitude on offense — minus a surprisingly effective running game — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came to life in the fourth quarter, throwing three touchdowns, including a beautiful 27-yard toss to wide receiver Anthony Miller with just under two minutes remaining in the game.

The Bears trailed 23-6 heading into the fourth, and after over-throwing multiple receivers in the first three quarters, Trubisky threw some absolute dimes in the final 15:00, including a strike to tight end Jimmy Graham and a nicely-designed route to wideout Javon Wims. But his throw to Miller outshone them all: it was clutch, on the money, and just what the Bears needed at that moment.

Trubisky, Bears Defense Overcome Huge Odds to Beat Lions

According to SBNation, the Bears had less than a 2 percent chance of winning this game heading into the fourth quarter, which makes the comeback led by Trubisky all the more remarkable.

Trubisky began the comeback by throwing a two-yard strike to Graham with just over 13 minutes left. He then led the offense down the field later in the fourth, hitting Javon Wims for a one-yard strike in the corner of the end zone. A key interception by All-Pro Kyle Fuller gave the Bears the ball again with 2:35 remaining, and 39 seconds later, Trubisky threw the game-winner to Miller, who led the team in receiving with 76 yards.

The Bears defense, like Trubisky, seemed to be stuck in some sort of mental cement for the first three quarters, but when it mattered most, the defense buckled down and didn’t allow Detroit to score at all in the fourth.

