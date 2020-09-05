Bears to Name Mitchell Trubisky Starting QB, Twitter Reacts

  Shares
  • Updated
Bears QB competition Trubisky Foles

Getty Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears talks with Nick Foles #9 during training camp. Trubisky is expected to be named the team's starter this weekend.

The decision is in, and the Chicago Bears are rolling with Mitch. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Mitch Trubisky has won the Bears’ quarterback competition, and will get the nod Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. The Bears traded a fourth round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason in exchange for 31-year-old veteran quarterback Nick Foles and his $24 million contract, $17 million of which is fully guaranteed. Foles will now backup Trubisky.

The idea was for Foles to push the fourth-year quarterback, and perhaps he has, sort of. But based on the vast majority of observations made by media members who witnessed both quarterbacks in action during training camp, neither guy overwhelmed, impressed or distinguished himself. Those who felt GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy would give Trubisky, the franchise’s second-overall pick in 2017, the nod if the competition was close were proven correct.

Trubisky getting the start makes a good deal of sense for multiple reasons: Foles didn’t distinguish himself enough, Trubisky knows the players better, he’s younger, a better runner, and the Bears likely want to give him one last shot to show he can be the guy. Still, the way Chicago handled its quarterback situation, as well as the final result, had fans and analysts alike sounding off on Twitter, and with good reason.

It’s Clear the Bears Didn’t Want Anyone Superior to Trubisky at QB

There’s a huge reason Tom Brady, Cam Newton or Teddy Bridgewater did not end up in Chicago: they would have beaten Trubisky out for the starting job. Easily. And Twitter knows it:

Some felt Foles has always been meant to be a security blanket of sorts, and knew Trubisky would start unless Foles looked like Superman in camp:

Then, there was the rather large contingent of fans and analysts who were extremely disappointed at the thought of another year with Trubisky under center:

To be fair, there were also plenty of Trubisky fans who loved the decision, as well as some analysts who just had some fun with it:

Nick Foles Signing Also Comes Under Fire, Big Time

Many took to Twitter to express dismay or frustration with the Bears’ decision to give Foles the contract they did. If this was the intended outcome, some felt a quarterback like Andy Dalton may not have been a bad option, considering he also has ties to the Bears’ coaching staff:

Still, more people seemed upset about what the Bears gave up in order to get Foles:

Other fans think Trubisky’s days are immediately numbered, and that it’s only a matter of time before Foles takes over:

As it stands currently, Chicago has given up a great deal for both quarterbacks, and each one has failed to distinguish himself in a big way — at least so far. For better or worse, though, it’s a marriage the Bears arranged themselves, and for a team in win-now mode, they have certainly backed themselves into a corner.

