Bears to Name Mitchell Trubisky Starting QB, Twitter Reacts

The decision is in, and the Chicago Bears are rolling with Mitch. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Mitch Trubisky has won the Bears’ quarterback competition, and will get the nod Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. The Bears traded a fourth round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason in exchange for 31-year-old veteran quarterback Nick Foles and his $24 million contract, $17 million of which is fully guaranteed. Foles will now backup Trubisky.

The idea was for Foles to push the fourth-year quarterback, and perhaps he has, sort of. But based on the vast majority of observations made by media members who witnessed both quarterbacks in action during training camp, neither guy overwhelmed, impressed or distinguished himself. Those who felt GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy would give Trubisky, the franchise’s second-overall pick in 2017, the nod if the competition was close were proven correct.

Trubisky getting the start makes a good deal of sense for multiple reasons: Foles didn’t distinguish himself enough, Trubisky knows the players better, he’s younger, a better runner, and the Bears likely want to give him one last shot to show he can be the guy. Still, the way Chicago handled its quarterback situation, as well as the final result, had fans and analysts alike sounding off on Twitter, and with good reason.

It’s Clear the Bears Didn’t Want Anyone Superior to Trubisky at QB

There’s a huge reason Tom Brady, Cam Newton or Teddy Bridgewater did not end up in Chicago: they would have beaten Trubisky out for the starting job. Easily. And Twitter knows it:

Teddy Bridgewater’s camp was spot on. Trubisky was always probably going to be the starter. That had to have had limited the Bears quarterbacks options significantly https://t.co/U9KVokS31w — I am over the 🌚y (Tom Kavanaugh) (@TommyK_NFLDraft) September 5, 2020

I am not mad Mitch was named the starter. I am mad that the Bears QB of choice (Foles) was influenced by Mitch. Mitch has been one of the worst QBs in the NFL over the last two seasons and they limited their other options bc they were hoping he would change? Come on fam — I am over the 🌚y (Tom Kavanaugh) (@TommyK_NFLDraft) September 5, 2020

Another thought on this: Teddy Bridgewater didn’t sign with the Bears because they said he had to beat out Trubisky. He was wise enough to know Chicago was going to keep trying to make Trubisky happen https://t.co/GFIC6oL62z — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) September 5, 2020

If you're still wondering why the Bears didn't seriously pursue Cam Newton this offseason, consider that he would not have lost a competition with Mitch Trubisky. Nick Foles might have received a shot at the job, but he was someone Trubisky could beat. That's what Chicago wanted. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) September 4, 2020

Some felt Foles has always been meant to be a security blanket of sorts, and knew Trubisky would start unless Foles looked like Superman in camp:

If Nick Foles didn't separate himself in the QB competition, I always said that Mitch Trubisky would be the starter come WK 1. That's exactly what happened. Trubisky now has an opportunity to take advantage of some defenses that didn't do well in 2019 (DET, NYG, ATL, IND). — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) September 4, 2020

Bears traded Jags 4th-round pick for Foles, who restructured contract to make deal possible. Foles didn’t have benefit of OTAs or preseason so format favored Trubisky, the incumbent. Bears also know Foles proven coming off bench and had to wonder how Mitch would take a demotion. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) September 5, 2020

Then, there was the rather large contingent of fans and analysts who were extremely disappointed at the thought of another year with Trubisky under center:

Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller after hearing Trubisky was named the starter pic.twitter.com/dpMXxclprW — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 4, 2020

Ryan Pace is the best GM the Packers have ever had — George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) September 4, 2020

We are all Allen Robinson hearing Trubisky named the starter. pic.twitter.com/GAcdndTDo0 — Donmegah (@donmegah) September 5, 2020

𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦: “We are trading for Nick Foles…” 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗦: “Okay not great but at least it’s better than…” 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦: “…so he can back up Mitchell Trubisky as the starter.” 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗦: pic.twitter.com/XYbCjuqmGr — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) September 4, 2020

To be fair, there were also plenty of Trubisky fans who loved the decision, as well as some analysts who just had some fun with it:

Mitch Trubisky Wk1 starter?? TURN THAT UP!! pic.twitter.com/OfTpWDDuAS — Camden Phelps (@CamdenPhelps) September 5, 2020

ALL ABOARD THE MITCH TRUBISKY TRAIN @Mtrubisky10 named Chicago Bears Week 1 starter against the Detroit Lions. LET'S RIDE pic.twitter.com/TZPTCtd466 — Clark and Ivy Sports (@ClarkandIvy) September 5, 2020

Leonard Fournette: Drafted ahead of Deshaun Watson, no longer on his team. Mitch Trubisky: Drafted ahead of Deshaun Watson, at least still starting for his team Suck it nerds https://t.co/AUZi7rit9O — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 5, 2020

Nick Foles Signing Also Comes Under Fire, Big Time

Many took to Twitter to express dismay or frustration with the Bears’ decision to give Foles the contract they did. If this was the intended outcome, some felt a quarterback like Andy Dalton may not have been a bad option, considering he also has ties to the Bears’ coaching staff:

Andy Dalton had one of the best seasons of his career with now Bears OC Bill Lazor Andy Dalton signed a 1-year / $3M deal with the Dallas Cowboys Just sheer incompetence — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) September 5, 2020

Still, more people seemed upset about what the Bears gave up in order to get Foles:

Ryan Pace is a terrible GM. Rather than rebuild after a cataclysmic 2019, he spent top dollar on defense by pushing money into the future and, inthe most buyer-friendly QB markets in years, STILL managed to overpay for a guy who’s not even starting. Blow it all up. It’s over. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) September 5, 2020

This is so Bears, guarantee a free-agent QB $21M but go with guy who’s proven in 41 NFL starts he really doesn’t deserve a 42nd. Opportunity for Mitch to change career arc and — as it was in 2019 — he merely needs to be middle-of-the-pack with that defense. Just avoid being bad. https://t.co/wAyG5j8SaJ — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) September 5, 2020

1. #Bears decline Trubisky’s fifth-year option. 2. Are tied down to Foles with $21M guaranteed. 3. Name Trubisky the starter. https://t.co/cECNm0iths — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) September 4, 2020

Other fans think Trubisky’s days are immediately numbered, and that it’s only a matter of time before Foles takes over:

#Bears are naming Mitch Trubisky their week 1 starter. Let’s see how long he keeps it. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 4, 2020

Nick Foles after Trubisky being named week one starter pic.twitter.com/LA0cb8FLj4 — MEAUX-Z (@_MOZIE_) September 4, 2020

As it stands currently, Chicago has given up a great deal for both quarterbacks, and each one has failed to distinguish himself in a big way — at least so far. For better or worse, though, it’s a marriage the Bears arranged themselves, and for a team in win-now mode, they have certainly backed themselves into a corner.

