Bears GM Ryan Pace Weighs in on Mitch Trubisky’s Benching

The notoriously mum Ryan Pace spoke to the media for the first time since the benching of Mitch Trubisky. The Chicago Bears’ GM doesn’t speak to the media much, but he recently appeared on the Bears’ flagship station, WBBM-AM 780 to discuss the team’s start to the season — as well as Matt Nagy’s decision to bench Trubisky.

Pace said he has “100% trust and confidence in Matt,” adding: “Those decisions are sensitive and delicate, especially when you are talking about the quarterback position.” Yes. Especially when said quarterback is a second overall pick Pace infamously traded the farm to get.

Ryan Pace on Matt Nagy’s Decision to Bench Trubisky: ‘We’re on the Same Page’

Nagy chose to bench Trubisky with just under 10 minutes left in the third quarter Week 3 against the Falcons. Chicago was down 26-10, and Nagy’s gut told him the team needed a spark. It worked, and Foles led the team to a 30-26 win. Pace’s interview aired the day before Foles’ dud of a debut, a 19-11 loss to the Colts, but he stood by his head coach.

“Matt has got a great feel for what the team needs, and obviously we won the game. I felt like he knew it would light a spark and led us coming back 16 points down against a tough team on the road. Matt and I talk all the time about the different scenarios, key decisions, and we’re on the same page, and march forward together.”

Pace then suggested Trubisky’s benching was best for the team.

“It’s definitely not a simple decision. But I think what keeps it simple for us and clean for us is that if you just come back to, every time, what’s best for the Chicago Bears to win football games right now, period. And if you keep it simple like that, it gives you clarity in these moments.”

Pace Reveals a Few Details About Trubisky’s Mindset and Standing With the Team

Has he spoken to Trubisky since he was benched?

“I did, and we all had different individual conversations,” Pace said. “He is such a competitor, obviously he is disappointed. He wants to be the starter and really we expect that from any player on our team to have that kind of mindset. He is still very much a leader of this team. He came in this week ready to roll, working hard, helping us to prepare for the Colts. He’s been stepping up in supporting Foles, just like Foles did when he was backing up. As I look at it, both those guys are great people and they support each other and it’s authentic, and I think it starts there and the relationship in that quarterback room is really, really important.”

Pace isn’t wrong about either quarterback, but if Foles doesn’t right the ship quick after his sluggish debut, it will be interesting to see how he responds to questions about both players then.

