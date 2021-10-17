Aaron Rodgers Exits Soldier Field in Hurry, Calls Out NSFW Bears Fan

Aaron Rodgers got the heck out of Soldier Field after the Green Bay Packers‘ 24-14 Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears, and with good reason. Rodgers won his 22nd career game against the Bears, and he left with an 11-3 mark at Chicago’s home stadium. With the Bears trailing 17-14, the veteran QB scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown, capping off a 75-yard drive, and he celebrated in the end zone by delivering a special message to Bears fans:

“I’ve owned you all my f****** life! I own you! I still own you!”

Rodgers finished the game completing 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards and two passing TDs, and after Green Bay officially won its fifth straight against its oldest rival, the reigning MVP was captured getting out of dodge pretty quickly.

Rodgers Left Soldier Field in a Hurry

In a video shared by Fox 6 reporter Lily Zhao on Twitter, Rodgers is seen walking hastily through the tunnels at Soldier Field after the game ended, and is captured on camera saying: “They want me to get out of here fast.”

#Packers Aaron Rodgers is victorious in Chicago once again pic.twitter.com/kGyiNaUSys — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 17, 2021

Fortunately, Bears fans didn’t go the route of Cleveland Browns fans in Bottlegate back in 2001, but the expletives Rodgers likely heard after the TD celebration must have been off the charts. In fact, he revealed in his postgame interview that it was a double-bird waving Bears fan that set him off in the first place.

Rodgers: I Looked Up After TD & Saw Bears Fan Flipping Me Off

When speaking to the media after the game, Rodgers was asked about his end zone outburst, and he told reporters what he saw after he ran in for the score.

“Sometimes you black out. In a good way,” Rodgers said about the play after the game, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way,” he continued. “I looked up in the stands and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth then.”

Aaron Rodgers on what prompted him to yell what he did after his rushing TD: “Sometimes you black out. In a good way. I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way.” Adds he saw a lady giving him the double bird in the front row. pic.twitter.com/nK6EZHaboO — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 17, 2021

For the Bears, it was yet another embarrassment in a long series of defeats at the hands of Rodgers. You can hardly blame their fans for being frustrated.

“Being able to not pull this out and lose, that hurts,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said after his team’s third loss of the season.

“Division game, just like we talk about when we win, same thing when you lose. You gotta understand why. … A lot of stuff to obviously talk about and for the biggest thing for all of us is to understand like we just talked about in that locker room is make sure that we look at ourselves after every loss just like the wins and regroup, get healthy and understand the why and then get back it it, get ready for next week.”

It won’t get any easier for Chicago, who will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

