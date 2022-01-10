Bears Akiem Hicks Has ‘Heated & Ugly’ Exchange With Bears Coach: Report

Akiem Hicks has been one of the best defenders for the Chicago Bears over the last decade. According to one of the top insiders covering the team, however, his tenure may be ending on a sour note.

In a January 9 report for The Athletic that came shortly after the Bears lost their season finale, 31-17, to the Minnesota Vikings, insider Adam Jahns shared some eye-opening information about are very likely going to be Hicks’ final days on the team.

Jahns: Hicks Had Heated Exchange With D-Line Coach Chris Rumph

Some were left confused after Bears head coach Matt Nagy spoke in January 7 in glowing terms about starting linebacker Roquan Smith before immediately sounding lukewarm when he talked about Hicks, who has been the cornerstone of Chicago’s defense since his arrival in 2016.

“He did a lot of good things as far as affecting different offenses,” Nagy said about Hicks, per Jahns. “He creates a lot of double-teams, and I thought he did a good job of doing that his whole career here.”

“On the heels of Nagy’s praise for Smith, his response about Hicks felt different. It was curt,” Jahns noted, adding there was a reason Nagy was so short in reference to the veteran defensive lineman:

“According to a source, Hicks had a dispute with defensive line coach Chris Rumph during and after the game against the Giants at Soldier Field (Week 17). It was characterized as ‘heated and ugly.’ Coaches, teammates and staff members witnessed the exchange. Hicks’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not return an email request for comment. The Bears declined to comment. Not only did Hicks not practice last week, but he also wasn’t at Halas Hall. And he didn’t travel with the team to Minneapolis for Sunday’s season finale against the Vikings, a 31-17 loss.”

This Doesn’t Bode Well for Hicks Sticking Around & Taking a Lesser Deal

Hicks made it known earlier this season that he wanted to finish his career with the Bears, but he missed seven games this year, one last season and 11 in 2019. At 32 years of age, the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent wasn’t about to get a mega deal, particularly with his recent injury history, but there was a chance he might stick around and take a bit of a pay cut. That doesn’t look like a likely scenario anymore. It’s still possible if Nagy and his staff are gone, but Bears fans shouldn’t count on the beloved defender sticking around.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Hicks said in December, via The Chicago Sun-Times. “I just know that I’ve got games to play and if I do end up leaving, I’ll miss it here. I truly loved my time.”

Hicks has started 77 games for the Bears, amassing 247 tackles (250 solo, 73 for loss), five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 88 QB hits and 31.0 sacks in his six seasons with the team. A fierce competitor and fiery leader, the Bears will surely miss him if and when he goes. It’s unfortunate such a well-liked and respected player may be leaving under such negative circumstances, but it’s a sign of how dysfunctional this Bears organization truly has become.

This is final straw material here. Every important veteran leaves with a bad taste in their mouth. Locker room leaders etc. Hated to read this. https://t.co/eLGbR6upv7 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 9, 2022

