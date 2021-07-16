Packers Starter Calls Out Bears for Treatment of Star Player

Adrian Amos is no stranger to the Chicago Bears. The starting strong safety for the Green Bay Packers was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round of the 2015 Draft, and he spent his first four seasons playing in the Windy City before signing with Green Bay in 2019.

Amos is also very good friends with Bears top wideout Allen Robinson. Both Robinson and Amos attended Penn State University (Robinson was there from 2011-2013, and Amos played from 2011-2014), and both have remained close after their days together as teammates.

The Bears grabbed headlines this week for not inking Robinson — who has unquestionably been their best offensive player over the last three seasons — to a long-term deal, and now, Amos has weighed in on the situation with his good friend and former team.

Amos: What Does A-Rob Have to Do?!

In a singular Tweet that succinctly summed up the situation with Robinson and the Bears, Amos wondered: “What more does he have to prove?” It’s not a bad question.

What more does he have to prove!? @AllenRobinson https://t.co/gMkHwXrUjK — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) July 14, 2021

In his three seasons with Chicago, Robinson has 255 catches for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns, catching passes only from the likes of Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles and Chase Daniel. He has been an invaluable leader both on the field and off, and instead of holding out, he has balled out.

Amos may play for the Bears’ biggest rival, but he has known A-Rob long enough to know what kind of player he is. He is also very familiar with the Bears organization and general manager Ryan Pace, as that’s guy who drafted him, so his opinion isn’t a mindless one.

For his part, A-Rob ‘liked’ Amos’s Tweet.

Tag or No Tag, A-Rob is Ready to Go

When he was asked last month about this exact scenario playing out, A-Rob seemed fully prepared to give it his all, regardless.

“That’s fine. It is what it is,” he said about playing on the tag, adding:

“My main focus right now is continuing to get better. Focusing on some deeper routes, the transitions, those specific aspects of my game, being able to add a few more yards to my per-catch average, being able to turn some eight-yard catches into 12-yard catches, being able to create more first downs, and also focusing on myself in the red zone. Being able to make sure I’m not only honing in on the physical standpoint.”

Ever the diligent worker, Robinson also got specific about what aspects of his game he has been trying to improve this offseason.

“Being able to figure out certain instances where I feel like I should’ve made a play, plays I want to make more, the reasoning behind why those plays weren’t made — and even some of the plays and catches that I did have, how can I expound on those to make them more impactful plays? How can I create … more 20-yard-plus plays, 15-yard-plus plays? Turn more eight-yard catches into 12-to-15 yard plays?”

Another tag scenario is technically possible for A-Rob and the Bears next year — but that’s highly unlikely. A long-term deal is also possible between Robinson and Chicago, but considering they haven’t inked a deal yet, the odds aren’t good they will in the future. Thus, it’s very much looking like this will be his final year as a Chicago Bear. Regardless, Robinson will have plenty of suitors when he hits the market next. Could he be reunited with Amos up North? It’s certainly a possibility.

