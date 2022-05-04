Packers Defensive Starter Has Message for Bears Rookie

Green Bay Packers starting safety Adrian Amos was one of many NFL stars to share their thoughts on the 2022 NFL draft on social media.

One player he singled out — in a good way — was Chicago Bears second-round safety Jaquan Brisker, congratulating the 48th overall pick via Twitter:

The Packers’ starter is no stranger to the Windy City, of course. The Bears selected Amos in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2015 with the pick they got from trading wide receiver Brandon Marshall to the New York Jets, and he spent his first four seasons with the Bears before inking a new deal with Green Bay in 2019.

Amos also gave a shout out to new Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross before offering some words of wisdom to the young players entering the league, particularly in the later rounds.

Amos Had Strong Message for 2022 Draft Picks

Amos is entering the final year of his four-year, $37 million contract with the Packers this season, and he has come a long way since getting chosen by Chicago Day 3 in 2015.

Amos allowed opposing quarterbacks a 95.7 passer rating last season, surrendering 9.9 yards per reception, according to Pro Football Focus, and he had a message for young players who found themselves falling in the draft.

“Day 3 of the draft! I was so mad this day that I forgot to be excited that I was about to live my football dream,” Amos tweeted. “Guys that fell in the draft still enjoy this moment. Ended up starting every game as a Rookie.”

Day 3 of the draft! I was so mad this day that I forgot to be excited that I was about to live my football dream 😭. Guys that fell in the draft still enjoy this moment.. Ended up starting every game as a Rookie #5thRounder — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) April 30, 2022

Considering Chicago’s issues in the secondary, like Amos, Brisker will surely get the opportunity to start every game as a rookie himself.

Brisker Should Start Day 1 for Bears

Brisker started 34 games in his three years at Penn State, amassing 151 total tackles (10.0 for loss), five interceptions, 14 passes defensed and a fumble recovery in that span.

The Bears had a huge need at safety, with Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson the only incumbent starter at the position. With Jackson the starter at free safety, Brisker is expected to compete with free agent signing Dane Cruikshank to start on the strong side.

The rookie should fill that role nicely, and is expected to start if he remains healthy throughout training camp.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound safety has worked his way up since his high school days in Pennsylvania, spending two seasons at Scranton’s Lackawanna College before transferring to Penn State, an experience he says helped shape him.

“This moment is just really unbelievable,” Brisker said shortly after he was drafted, via the Bears’ official website. “It’s crazy, but I’m really thankful and humbled that I’m a Chicago Bear. Just coming from junior college, I’m just showing those guys what it’s like to handle the standard, to keep the standard the same, and what it’s like to do everything right. I’m just very excited right now. It’s unbelievable.”

