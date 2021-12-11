Bears Fan Favorite Strongly Hints His Days Are Numbered With Team

Akiem Hicks has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Bears defense since he arrived in 2016.

The stalwart defensive end has started 75 games for the Bears, accumulating 240 tackles (49 for loss), 85 QB hits, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 29.0 sacks, but Hicks’ contributions in Chicago can’t be measured in stats. He has been a leader on defense, and his fiery and passionate play made him a fan favorite almost immediately.

But Hicks turned 32 in November, and the injury bug has bitten him a lot in recent years. While he started all 16 games his first three seasons in Chicago, he played in just five games in 2019, bounced back to 15 games in 2020, but has missed significant time again this year, playing in seven games heading into Week 14.

The veteran d-lineman recently spoke to the media, and he had multiple incredibly moving and candid moments in which he seemed to suggest he knows his days with the team are coming to an end.

Hicks: ‘That’s the Unfortunate Reality of Our Business’

Hicks has been out since Week 9 dealing with an ankle injury, but he’s set to make his return against the team’s oldest rival when Chicago heads to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers Week 14.

With five games left in the regular season, based on Hicks’ tone and comments, they’re very likely going to be his last five games in a Bears uniform.

“I think that’s the unfortunate reality,” Hicks said on December 10. “The unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what situation you put yourself in, all good things come to an end. I could throw every cliché I want at it. But you know that is the circumstance we find ourselves in.”

Hicks also discussed how he felt when he and his agent Drew Rosenhaus tried to negotiate a contract extension this summer after they made it known he wanted to retire a Bear — but no deal was done.

“At first it hurt, and then I understood,” Hicks said. “Ultimately, I respect the decisions that are made. Some of them you want different things for yourself. But that’s just not how the business works.”

Hicks Gives Passionate Response About His Time as a Bear

While it’s still possible Hicks could stay in Chicago, as his leadership on the line and in the locker room has been invaluable, he’d very likely have to take a significant pay cut for the Bears to consider it.

“I’m going to revisit that in January,” Hicks said about future contract talks with the team. “But what I can tell you now is: I’ve appreciated these last six years playing here in Chicago. I would challenge you to find another person on this team that has bled and fought and lived and died with this team the way that I have. Whatever comes from that, I accept, but as far as right now, I’m just ready to play some more football.”

The Pro Bowl defensive lineman also noted he’s not planning on hanging up his cleats just yet.

“I believe that I can play this game for another 3-4 years, and hopefully I end up in a place that will want me to be myself and play the game at a high level like I can.”

