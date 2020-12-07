Akiem Hicks, Tarik Cohen Have Words With Lions Fans, Players on Twitter

Tarik Cohen doesn’t need to be playing to have an opinion — and the Chicago Bears running back hasn’t been shy about sharing his opinions, particularly on Twitter. During and after the Bears’ most recent loss, a 34-30 debacle they handed to the Detroit Lions on a silver platter, Cohen took to Twitter to provide commentary on the game from home as he recovers from the torn ACL he sustained Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

First, Cohen simply encouraged his teammates, also sprinkling in a bit of his trademark humor coupled with a few comments on the Lions’ ineptitude.

Feel so good to see another team miss kicks lmao — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) December 6, 2020

But once the Lions turned things around and came alive with under two minutes remaining in the game, Cohen was forced to change his tune just a bit, and things also got a bit NSFW.

Tarik Cohen to Lions Fans: ‘Y’all Suck Always’

The Bears were leading all game up until the final minutes, and Cohen was having fun with it, declaring it “Running Back Day” for the Bears, who had three rushing touchdowns in the first half after scoring just two on the ground all season. Cohen was forced to reverse course soon enough after a Mitch Trubisky fumble led to a Lions score, giving Detroit the lead late.

After the final whistle, Lions fans went after Cohen, but he stood firm.

“F*ck it. we’ve all been wrong here. They still suck lol.”

Fuck it . 🤷🏾‍♂️ we’ve all been wrong here . They still suck lol https://t.co/xQ222BwI1B — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) December 6, 2020

Cohen did acknowledge the Bears’ shortcomings, however, admitting his team also sucked, but just at present. “Lions fans we split 1-1. Y’all suck (always) and we suck (just for rn) too. Shut up about it.”

Lions fans we split 1-1 . Y’all suck (always) and we suck (just for rn) too . Shut up about it . 😂😂😂 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) December 7, 2020

Cohen wasn’t the only Bears player to discuss the game on Twitter — Akiem Hicks also took a moment to engage in some playful trash talk with Ex-Bears defensive lineman Nick Williams.

DL Akiem Hicks Has Some Fun With Ex-Bear Nick Williams

Ex-Bears defensive tackle Nick Williams, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal with Detroit this offseason after breaking out with Chicago in 2019, took to Twitter to toast his new team’s comeback win. Never one to be outdone, former teammate Akiem Hicks responded in swift and hilarious fashion, reminding Williams the teams split wins this year.

“Shut up! We 1-1,” Hicks replied when Williams Tweeted in celebration of the victory.

Shut up! We 1-1. — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) December 6, 2020

“It’s not easy. It’s not fun when you lose,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said after the loss to Detroit. “The only thing you can do is continue to support each other, just fight for one another and understand that it’s not because of lack of trying.” If you say so, sir.

The Bears had won five straight against Detroit heading into the matchup, and Chicago still leads the all-time series, 102-75-5. Still, change is coming is Chicago — the only question now is when it will get here.

