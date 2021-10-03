Allen Robinson’s Agent Calls Out Play-Calling After Latest Win

Allen Robinson had three receptions on three targets for 63 yards in the Chicago Bears‘ 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions, but his agent, Brandon Parker, wants to see his client see more targets.

Robinson had been targeted 21 times in the first three games of the season, catching just 10 passes for 86 yards and a score, and while he had some nice garbs Week 4 and may be developing a solid connection with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, Parker didn’t seem happy with a game plan that targeted the team’s top wideout three times.

A-Rob’s agent took to Twitter to express frustration with whomever was calling the Bears’ plays, saying: “Glad to see the team win but 3 total targets!?” Parker deleted the tweet, but I managed to get a screenshot of it:

After the win, Bears head coach Matt Nagy revealed what seemed obvious after seeing the team’s run-heavy game plan: offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was calling the plays. The Bears had a solid offensive performance on the heels of one of the worst in franchise history Week 3, but Parker has a point — would it be so bad to get the team’s top receiver involved more?

Robinson’s Agent Doesn’t Seem Confident Bears’ Offensive Game Plan Will Change

When a fan responded to his now-deleted tweet and suggested the issue of Robinson getting more targets would likely “be addressed in the team meetings this week,” Parker didn’t seem to agree with that sentiment, telling the fan not to hold his breath:

Don't hold your breath fam — Brandon Parker (@bparker) October 3, 2021

The Bears placed the franchise tag on A-Rob instead of re-signing him to a long-term deal, and he’s set to make $17.9 million this year, which is the second-highest cap hit among all NFL wide receivers.

Parker has a point, though: Robinson has had back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons for the Bears, and he needs to be a huge part of the team’s offensive game plan, regardless of who is under center.

Justin Fields Seems to Be Developing Chemistry With 2nd Year WR Darnell Mooney

Bears wideout Darnell Mooney was the team’s leading receiver through three weeks, catching 12 passes for 101 yards. He added to that Week 4, having a career day against the Lions with Fields under center, catching five passes for 125 yards. There is a clear on-field chemistry between Mooney and the rookie QB, which bodes well for Chicago’s future — and could also explain a bit about why Robinson hasn’t been targeted as much with Mooney emerging.

FIelds and Mooney building that connection 🎯 #DaBears 📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/NktEyRxn0I — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021

After the game, Mooney explained why Fields looked more in the zone against Detroit than he had in his first career start, when he was sacked nine times agains the Browns Week 3. “He’s more comfortable. Calm. Just being able to get that first one out of the way and just understanding that it’s not that different. You just got to play regular. Just be yourself and go out and play. And he did that today,” Mooney said.

Nagy hasn’t revealed whether it will be Fields or Andy Dalton Week 5, but it’s clear the rookie is developing a solid rapport with the team’s top wideouts as Robinson, even with his three catches, had his best game of the year playing with Fields.

