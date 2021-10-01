Bears’ Starting DL, WR Selected as Trade Block Material

Things have not gotten off to a great start for the Chicago Bears this season.

The Bears have been badly outplayed in two of their three games so far, and they rank last or second to last in most major offensive categories, including total offense (191.7 yards per game), passing yards per game (90.7) and points per game (13.3).

Bears ranks on offense after 3 weeks:

191.7 yards per game (32nd)

3.34 yards per play (32nd)

4.15 yards per rush (14th)

90.7 passing yards per game (32nd)

3.24 yards per pass (32nd)

17.86% sacks allowed per pass (32nd)

32.43% on third down (28th)

13.3 points per game (31st) — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 28, 2021

Head coach Matt Nagy may have just given up play-calling duties, and many are already calling for his job. Considering Halas Hall is like a dumpster fire that’s about to be way less contained unless something major happens soon, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report thinks a trio of Bears should be traded as part of a major house cleaning: Wide receiver Allen Robinson, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles has been the subject of trade talks for months now, and he hasn’t garnered much interest. But what about Robinson and Hicks?

A-Rob May Be Best Trade Chip Bears Have

Robinson has had a slow start to the season so far, and considering the team slapped the franchise tag on him instead of inking him to a long-term deal, his days in the Windy City may already be numbered.

Here’s why Ballentine thinks it would be a good idea for Chicago to trade its top wideout before the trade deadline on November 2:

It’s a little counterintuitive to trade your best wide receiver while trying to give a rookie quarterback the best chance to succeed. But Robinson’s contract situation is such that the sooner the Bears deal him, the better. Robinson and the team had the opportunity to come up with a contract extension last season but failed to do so. The Bears ended up applying the franchise tag, which came out to be a one-year deal worth $18 million. That makes him the second-highest paid receiver in the league this year, and each year the tag is applied it becomes more expensive for the team. That means the Bears are going to either come to terms on a long-term agreement, pay him like a top-three receiver on the tag again next season or watch him walk away and get draft compensation for him. That’s if they aren’t proactive. Instead, the Bears could look to give Robinson a fresh start with a team willing to part with a high-value draft pick or picks.

So far through three games this season, A-Rob has been targeted 21 times, and he has just 10 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. With 12 catches for 101 yards, second-year receiver Darnell Mooney is currently the Bears’ leading receiver.

Robinson — or any of the team’s pass catchers, really — haven’t been helped by the additions of quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, and, as Ballentine noted, Chicago could get draft compensation for the talented wideout. A-Rob probably wouldn’t get Chicago any first rounders in a trade deal, but a second rounder and some change is a definite possibility, and it’s one the Bears should explore, particularly if it’s something Robinson wants. The Bears need draft capital more than they need unhappy players.

What About Akiem Hicks?

As for Hicks, Chicago’s defense has been solid this season, particularly the defensive line. Hicks has 10 tackles (one for loss), four QB hits and a half-sack, and there are plenty of teams in desperate need of a pass rush at present who may be interested in his services.

Here’s Ballentine’s logic for trading Hicks:

“Hicks has more to do with his age and contract situation than his play. He’ll be 32 in November and isn’t as dominant as he once was. He’s also in the final year of a contract that is paying him $12 million this season. Hicks’ play is just good enough he’s going to command a good chunk of money in free agency next season, and the Bears have other pressing needs with the space they will have available. For instance, Bilal Nichols, who is only 25, will be up for a new contract as well. The Bears would be better off shopping him while his value is likely to be as high as it’s going to get and start building draft capital now.”

Hicks turns 32 later this month, but he still seems to have plenty of gas left in the tank. He has made it known he wants to retire with the Bears, and if he’s willing take a pay cut, he would be worth keeping around if you’re Chicago. That said, if a desperate team were to offer the Bears anything in the third or fourth round, a trade might be worth considering.

With just over a month left before the trade deadline ends, both will be players to keep an eye on.

